Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Release Statements One Year After the Extreme Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade

Published:
Watch Governor Newsom’s New Video
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom released statements marking one year since an extreme conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and eliminated the constitutional right to abortion care.
“One year ago today, the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion care for women across this country – doing their best to erase decades of progress. But they underestimated the fight they were taking on,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Millions of people will not sit back and watch as their freedom and fundamental right to choose are stolen from them. Here in California, the right to abortion care is embedded in our constitution, and we’re leading a coalition of twenty-two Governors to defend this right across our nation – putting women above extremist, minority views.”
“One year after SCOTUS’s misogynistic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, our commitment to reproductive freedom remains steadfast: we will continue to ensure California is a safe haven for anyone who seeks contraception and abortion services,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom. “And while we’ve made incredible strides in California to institutionalize these rights, we know there are still patriarchal forces at play that seek to control women and render them invisible. But in California, we believe, trust, and support women, and we will never stop fighting for equality and the right of ALL people to make personal decisions about their health care and future.”
Since the Dobbs decision draft was leaked, California has stepped up to lead the way in protecting access to reproductive freedom for people in California and for those who travel to California to access this essential health care:
- May 2022: Governor Newsom, President pro Tempore Atkins, and Speaker Rendon announced an amendment to California’s Constitution to protect the right to an abortion and contraception, the same day the draft Dobbs decision leaked.
-
June 2022, Governor Newsom:
- Signed legislation to help protect patients and providers in California against radical attempts by other states to extend their anti-abortion laws into California, on the same day Roe v. Wade was overturned.
- Invested over $200 million in reproductive health care. A large amount of these funds have already been disbursed for a variety of community efforts to maintain and increase reproductive health care services.
- Issued an Executive Order protecting all state-held data and information from being used by out-of-state anti-abortion groups to target providers and patients.
- Joined the governors of Oregon and Washington to launch a new Multi-State Commitment to defend access to reproductive health care and protect patients and providers.
-
September 2022:
- Governor Newsom launched Abortion.CA.Gov to ensure people across California, and the country, can access essential information regarding reproductive health care, including resources available to support access to care.
- Governor Newsom, working with the Legislature, ensured California passed the largest reproductive freedom bill package in state history, building firewalls around California as a reproductive freedom state.
- November 2022: Governor Newsom posthumously pardoned California abortion provider Laura Miner as a powerful reminder of the generations of people who fought for reproductive freedom in this country.
- December 2022: After overwhelming support by California voters, Proposition 1, an amendment to the state constitution backed by Governor Newsom enshrining the right to reproductive freedom–including abortion care and contraception–went into effect.
- January 2023: First Partner Siebel Newsom joined reproductive rights leaders on the steps of the California Capitol to talk about the importance of storytelling, uplifting voices, and sharing lived-experiences when it comes to the fight for reproductive freedom.
- February 2023: Governor Newsom launched the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a coalition of 22 Governors fighting to protect and advance reproductive freedom.
- March 2023: Governor Newsom joined 14 governors calling on major pharmacies to clarify plans on dispensing Mifepristone and other actions they plan to take to safeguard access to reproductive health care.
- April 2023: Governor Newsom procured an emergency stockpile of Misoprostol, a medication abortion drug, as legal challenges continue to move through the courts in an attempt to block this critical health care. The stockpile will help to ensure patients can continue to get medication abortion care without disruption.
- May 2023: First Partner Siebel Newsom spoke with the California Legislative Women’s Caucus about the State’s efforts to protect reproductive freedom.
###