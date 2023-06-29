Harsh Patil, Founder & CEO of xplorearth, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Harsh Patil, Founder & CEO of xplorearth, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Harsh Patil creates memorable travel experiences for his clients. A true entrepreneur and adventurer!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Harsh Patil, Founder & CEO of xplorearth for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Harsh Patil joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT xplorearth
Challenging Adventures, Iconic Destinations, Curated Journeys.
The choices for exploration adventures around the world are endless. For some, it may be scaling the misty peaks of Kilimanjaro, for others rafting the upper Gauley, or simply relishing ceviche amid the cadence of Cartagena. Others may get their kicks out of following the leopard as it stalks the impala in the Serengeti.
What are you looking for? We are here to help. We, xplor.earth, cater to the discerning traveler looking for something more than just a package tour operator.
xplor.earth curates journeys and lifestyle adventures both for the first-timer seeking a soft experience, and for those more experienced travelers seeking thrills.
Local experience is what sets us apart. From challenging Himalayan climbs to trekking in Iceland, from exotic African Safaris to sailing trips along the Dalmatian coast, we’ve done it all!
We build custom itineraries based on personal experience and local knowledge, and then team up with on-the-ground experts, who know each destination intimately, to create memorable experiences.
Founded in 2017, xplor.earth provides customized journeys based on personal experience and strong local knowledge. We create unique travel experiences to “off the beaten path” destinations, incorporating community and cultural components seamlessly.
Our travel enthusiasts have visited each one of the destinations we offer to ensure the best experiences for you. Harsh Patil joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Harsh Patil discusses the newest offerings of xplorearth, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Harsh Patil joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
