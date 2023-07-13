Listings on Demand Unleashing the Ultimate Solution to Overcome Low Inventory Crisis and Dominate the Real Estate Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate industry is currently facing a significant hurdle with a shortage of available properties. Agents throughout the market are experiencing the negative impact of this scarcity, resulting in decreased income and stagnant business growth. However, industry luminary Rudy Lira Kusuma has uncovered the underlying truth behind this issue and presents a groundbreaking solution that has the potential to revolutionize the entire industry.
Contrary to popular belief, there is no actual shortage of properties in the market. By observing the surrounding neighborhoods, one can easily notice numerous residential units and rooftops serving as people's homes. The perceived scarcity lies not in the physical properties themselves but rather in the limited number of properties currently listed in the Multiple Listing Service (MLS). What if the concept of low inventory is not entirely accurate? What if all those homes and condos witnessed in the vicinity could be effectively listed and sold with the appropriate approach?
"Real estate agents now have the opportunity to discover how to generate their own inventory and overcome the supposed problem of low inventory in the market. Our revolutionary approach allows agents to create their own private MLS, showcasing homes and properties that perfectly match their clients' criteria. In addition to the listings available through the MLS, agents can access a wide range of exclusive properties, including new homes, new constructions, divorce sales, foreclosures, probate sales, distressed properties, for sale by owner listings, as well as off-market and unlisted properties that are hard to find online," said Lori Hintz, Manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
Rudy Lira Kusuma, the esteemed CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, has spent the past decade unraveling a trade secret that only a select few within the real estate industry know. This secret holds the key to generating inventory on demand and has been responsible for billions in sales volume achieved by those in possession of this knowledge.
In an industry that often restricts agents to a narrow box of strategies and standards, there are a few exceptional individuals who break away from the norm and forge a path to unparalleled success. Rudy Lira Kusuma is one such trailblazer, and he is now extending an opportunity to agents who are eager to overcome the low inventory conundrum and unlock their full potential.
For agents seeking insights on generating a consistent supply of listings akin to a private MLS, Rudy Lira Kusuma offers a solution that is worth considering. His teachings empower agents to set, negotiate, and collect their own fees while working with buyers, eliminating their dependence solely on the MLS. By expanding beyond the confines of traditional inventory, agents gain access to a wide range of properties that match their buyers' criteria, including new homes, new constructions, divorce sales, foreclosures, probate sales, distressed properties, for sale by owner listings, and even those properties not yet available to the general public or hard to find online.
"Our Listings on Demand trade secrets forever change the way agents find and secure listings. This feature showcases a revolutionary approach, offering agents the ability to create their own inventory and break free from reliance solely on the MLS. Imagine accessing a vast array of properties, including exclusive listings, hidden gems, and off-market opportunities, all tailored to meet the needs of discerning buyers," said Hazel Tubayan, the sales manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.
For the past decade, Rudy Lira Kusuma has hosted an exclusive backstage tour of his real estate sales team system. This tour is not a sales pitch; it is an invaluable opportunity for agents to witness the immense success achieved by thinking differently. With Rudy Lira Kusuma's guidance, agents can break free from the income roller coaster perpetuated by the industry and major brands. It is time to realize your true God-given potential and help more people buy and sell their homes.
To learn more about Rudy Lira Kusuma and the transformative backstage tour, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/
About Rudy Lira Kusuma:
Rudy Lira Kusuma is a highly accomplished real estate professional and the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. With over a decade of experience, he has achieved remarkable success and has been recognized as one of the industry's top-performing agents. Rudy Lira Kusuma is dedicated to unveiling the truth about low inventory and empowering real estate agents to find innovative solutions in today's market.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
