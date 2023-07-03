"DON'T LIVE IN YOUR HOUSE? TIPS TO SELLING IT" by Rudy Lira Kusuma Provides Expert Advice on Selling Vacant Homes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to sell a house that is currently vacant or previously rented out? We have a solution for it. Real estate expert Rudy Lira Kusuma has just released his latest book, "DON'T LIVE IN YOUR HOUSE? TIPS TO SELLING IT," which offers invaluable guidance on selling vacant homes effectively and economically.

Selling a vacant house presents a unique set of challenges compared to selling an occupied property. Rudy Lira Kusuma understands these challenges and has compiled a comprehensive guide to help homeowners navigate the process successfully.

In this book, readers will discover a wealth of information, including the pros and cons of renting versus selling, effective marketing strategies, safety considerations, insights into out-of-state ownership, and invaluable tips for negotiating the best deal.


Some key highlights from "DON'T LIVE IN YOUR HOUSE? TIPS TO SELLING IT" include:
1. Selling Pros/Cons:
• A thorough examination of the advantages and disadvantages of renting out a home versus selling it outright.

2. Marketing Approaches:
• Cutting-edge marketing techniques that maximize buyer interest and optimize the sale price of the property.

3. Listing Tips:
• Expert advice on preparing the home for sale, setting the right price, and attracting potential buyers to prevent the listing from expiring.

4. Safety Measures:
• Practical strategies to safeguard the vacant home from break-ins and vandalism while it's on the market.


Rudy Lira Kusuma's vast experience in the real estate industry has made him a trusted authority on buying and selling properties. His expertise and knowledge shine through in "DON'T LIVE IN YOUR HOUSE? TIPS TO SELLING IT," providing readers with the tools they need to achieve success in selling their vacant homes.

Whether you're a homeowner in transition or an investor aiming to sell a rental property, this book serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking to streamline the process of selling their house in a practical and economical manner.

"Don't Live in Your House? Tips to Selling It" is now available in both print and digital formats at https://rudylira-kusuma.book.live/vacant-book

About Rudy Lira Kusuma:
Rudy Lira Kusuma is a highly accomplished real estate professional with extensive experience in buying and selling properties. As the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, Rudy has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results and exceeding client expectations. He is also a sought-after speaker, author, and mentor in the real estate industry. Rudy's passion for helping homeowners achieve their goals is evident in his latest book, "DON'T LIVE IN YOUR HOUSE? TIPS TO SELLING IT," which offers expert advice on selling vacant homes effectively. To learn more about Rudy Lira Kusuma, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

