RUSSIA, June 23 - Alexei Overchuk chairs a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Commission Council

The Eurasian Economic Commission Council met in Moscow. The meeting was chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

The meeting participants endorsed a procedure for coordinating standardisation within the EAEU. It describes the development and application stages for EAEU standards which are required in the use of, and compliance with, technical regulations and in the interaction of standards agencies when designing EAEU and national standards.

Amendments were introduced in pharmaceutical inspection regulations which will facilitate the export of pharmaceutical products manufactured by the union member states to third countries.

A draft of the changes to the Technical Regulations of the Customs Union was approved on food product safety regarding detection of maximum residue levels of veterinary drugs in foods of animal origin. The decision will make it possible to use methods of detecting veterinary drug residue in food products, including newly introduced drugs. This was prompted by the need to protect public health from the use of antibiotics in food products as they could lead to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria strains.

They also exchanged views on the draft protocol on amendments to the EAEU Treaty with regard to the procedure for levying indirect taxes on the online trade of goods sold by individuals. The draft protocol aims to eliminate the double taxation of e-commerce goods sold through online platforms as part of the mutual trade of goods. The draft protocol has been sent for respective domestic approval.

A draft protocol on amendments to the Treaty on the EAEU Customs Code of 11 April 2017 has been approved and sent for preparation for signing. The protocol provides for creating a new legal agency to regulate the activity of online customs regulation – an e-commerce agency that can comprehensively provide logistics guidelines operations with goods purchased by individuals through online marketplaces.

Members of the council discussed the transition to electronic vehicle titles. It was noted that Russia had fully converted to the use of digital vehicle titles. Paper titles for new motor vehicles or other equipment imported into Russia after June 30, 2023 will not be accepted.

The parties also discussed mechanisms of EEC interaction when implementing cooperation projects in industry by the EAEU member states.