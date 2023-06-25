SkyLake Tutors Committed To Making Tutoring More Affordable: CEO Ethan Putterman
CEO of SkyLake Tutors and The College King, Ethan Putterman
SkyLake Tutors is committed to expanding access to education across America. We provide high-quality, affordable tutoring to ensure learners' success.
At SkyLake Tutors, we are committed to providing our students with the best possible education. By democratizing access to education, we can make a difference in the lives of students everywhere."”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SkyLake Tutors is a new kind of tutoring company that is committed to the importance of democratizing access to education in the USA. We provide high-quality, affordable tutoring to students from all backgrounds, and our mission is to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to succeed.
“We believe that education is a fundamental human right, and we are dedicated to ensuring that all students have the opportunity to receive a quality education. We offer tutoring services in all subjects, from elementary school to college level, and our tutors are experienced and knowledgeable in their fields,” said Ethan Putterman, CEO of SkyLake Tutors and The College King at recent press event highlighting each companies commitment to greater diversity and democracy in education today.
Across the nation, America's high school graduation rates have stagnated with statistics showing that more than one million students will leave school without earning a diploma. Many drop out before twelfth grade. For the underprivileged and underserved, the statistics are worse, with a lesser percentage graduating in 2023. Ethan Putterman stresses, “The future of many young people is depressing and learners disconnected from their schools and community suffer in the most. Things need to improve greatly and expeditiously. In almost every city across America, especially in the South, young people are failed by educators today. Access to funding for higher education is a key issue. These aren't somebody else's children, and help needs to arrive expeditiously."
The reality is that well-meaning yet poorly-funded educational initiatives may result in the unintended consequence of pushing young people out of school and into a highly competitive job market too early. Money for school is paramount. Likewise, overcrowded high schools often lack the organizational capacity required to address the variety of issues essential to retaining and engaging students. Some feel bored or unmotivated for a lack of inspirational mentoring during the last years of high school. “But greater access to tutoring can be a solution to the problem,” says Ethan Andrew Putterman, “ and the less expensive the better. At SkyLake Tutors, we are committed to providing our students with the best possible education at the most affordable cost. By democratizing access to education, we can make a difference in the lives of students everywhere." This is the future and our children depend on us."
About Ethan Andrew Putterman and SkyLake Tutors
Ethan Andrew Putterman is a technological consultant and educator based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. An expert on the relationship between innovation and university success, he is the CEO of two of the leading tutoring agencies in the South. With thirty years of experience working in education, Putterman possesses a core knowledge of the secondary admissions process at multiple levels. The author of a well-reviewed book, he is expanding his entrepreneurial practice in 2023. SkyLake Tutors was founded in 2022 as an alternative to the "one-to-many" teaching model most extra-curricular learning centers offer by providing a personalized one-on-one online tutoring service to undergraduates.
Best in Class Tutoring Practices