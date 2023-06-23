Senate Bill 804 Printer's Number 945

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - (62 Stat. 1155, 33 U.S.C. § 1251 et seq.), and Federal or State

laws governing the implementation of the Federal Water Pollution

Control Act, for the construction, maintenance and operation of

storm water management facilities, systems and management plans,

as specified in 40 CFR 122.26 (relating to storm water

discharges (applicable to State NPDES programs, see § 123.25)).

In establishing the fees, the township shall consider and

provide appropriate exemptions or credits for properties which

have installed and are maintaining storm water facilities that

meet best management practices and are approved or inspected by

the township.

(b) Any fee levied by the township can be assessed in one of

the following methods:

(1) On all properties in the township.

(2) On all properties benefited by a specific storm water

project.

(3) By establishing a storm water management district and

assessing the fee on all property owners in the district.

(b.1) (1) Notwithstanding any provision of subsection (a)

or (b) or of any other act to the contrary, a township or

municipal authority responsible for regulation of storm water

management or administration of storm water management

infrastructure within the township shall not assess on any

agricultural property whose total area of impervious surface

does not exceed thirty percent of the property's total land area

a fee that is greater than twice the median assessment fee

imposed on all properties in the township.

(2) Within sixty days of the effective date of this

subsection and no later than September 30 of each year

thereafter, the owner or operator of agricultural property that

