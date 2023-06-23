Senate Bill 804 Printer's Number 945
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - (62 Stat. 1155, 33 U.S.C. § 1251 et seq.), and Federal or State
laws governing the implementation of the Federal Water Pollution
Control Act, for the construction, maintenance and operation of
storm water management facilities, systems and management plans,
as specified in 40 CFR 122.26 (relating to storm water
discharges (applicable to State NPDES programs, see § 123.25)).
In establishing the fees, the township shall consider and
provide appropriate exemptions or credits for properties which
have installed and are maintaining storm water facilities that
meet best management practices and are approved or inspected by
the township.
(b) Any fee levied by the township can be assessed in one of
the following methods:
(1) On all properties in the township.
(2) On all properties benefited by a specific storm water
project.
(3) By establishing a storm water management district and
assessing the fee on all property owners in the district.
(b.1) (1) Notwithstanding any provision of subsection (a)
or (b) or of any other act to the contrary, a township or
municipal authority responsible for regulation of storm water
management or administration of storm water management
infrastructure within the township shall not assess on any
agricultural property whose total area of impervious surface
does not exceed thirty percent of the property's total land area
a fee that is greater than twice the median assessment fee
imposed on all properties in the township.
(2) Within sixty days of the effective date of this
subsection and no later than September 30 of each year
thereafter, the owner or operator of agricultural property that
