Submit Release
News Search

There were 881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,447 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 807 Printer's Number 947

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 947

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

807

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MUTH AND KANE, JUNE 23, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JUNE 23, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in 911 emergency communication

services, further providing for uniform 911 surcharge and for

termination.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5306.2 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 5306.2. Uniform 911 surcharge.

* * *

(a.1) Surcharge increase.--Beginning January 1, 2024, the

surcharge of $1.65 assessed under subsection (a) shall increase

to $1.97 and be adjusted annually each year thereafter by a

percentage equal to the upward percentage change in the Consumer

Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for which figures

have been officially reported by the United States Department of

Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics. The following shall apply:

(1) The surcharge increase shall be rounded to the

nearest 1¢.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

You just read:

Senate Bill 807 Printer's Number 947

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more