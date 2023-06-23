Senate Bill 807 Printer's Number 947

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 947

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

807

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MUTH AND KANE, JUNE 23, 2023

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

JUNE 23, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in 911 emergency communication

services, further providing for uniform 911 surcharge and for

termination.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5306.2 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 5306.2. Uniform 911 surcharge.

* * *

(a.1) Surcharge increase.--Beginning January 1, 2024, the

surcharge of $1.65 assessed under subsection (a) shall increase

to $1.97 and be adjusted annually each year thereafter by a

percentage equal to the upward percentage change in the Consumer

Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for which figures

have been officially reported by the United States Department of

Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics. The following shall apply:

(1) The surcharge increase shall be rounded to the

nearest 1¢.

