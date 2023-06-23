Senate Bill 807 Printer's Number 947
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 947
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
807
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MUTH AND KANE, JUNE 23, 2023
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
JUNE 23, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in 911 emergency communication
services, further providing for uniform 911 surcharge and for
termination.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5306.2 of Title 35 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 5306.2. Uniform 911 surcharge.
* * *
(a.1) Surcharge increase.--Beginning January 1, 2024, the
surcharge of $1.65 assessed under subsection (a) shall increase
to $1.97 and be adjusted annually each year thereafter by a
percentage equal to the upward percentage change in the Consumer
Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for which figures
have been officially reported by the United States Department of
Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics. The following shall apply:
(1) The surcharge increase shall be rounded to the
nearest 1¢.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19