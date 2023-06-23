Senate Bill 809 Printer's Number 949
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - "Primary care provider." A physician licensed in this
Commonwealth whose clinical practice is in the area of primary
care, including an allopathic or osteopathic physician who
specializes in pediatrics, family medicine, internal medicine or
obstetrics and gynecology.
"Secretary." The Secretary of Human Services of the
Commonwealth.
"Task force." The Primary Care Investment Task Force
established under section 3(a).
Section 3. Primary Care Investment Task Force.
(a) Establishment.--The Primary Care Investment Task Force
is established.
(b) Duties.--The task force shall advise and assist in
developing and sharing best practices in technical assistance
and methods of reimbursement that direct greater health care
resources and investments toward supporting and facilitating
health care innovation and care improvement in primary care.
Section 4. Meetings, compensation and composition of task
force.
(a) Meetings.--Within one year of the effective date of this
subsection, the department shall schedule and coordinate at
least four meetings of the task force.
(b) Compensation.--Members of the task force shall not be
compensated, but shall be reimbursed for reasonable expenses.
(c) Composition.--The task force shall consist of the
following members and any other members the department deems
necessary to assist in the task force's duties under section
3(b):
(1) The secretary or the secretary's designee.
(2) The Secretary of Health or the secretary's designee.
