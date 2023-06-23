Senate Bill 809 Printer's Number 949

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - "Primary care provider." A physician licensed in this

Commonwealth whose clinical practice is in the area of primary

care, including an allopathic or osteopathic physician who

specializes in pediatrics, family medicine, internal medicine or

obstetrics and gynecology.

"Secretary." The Secretary of Human Services of the

Commonwealth.

"Task force." The Primary Care Investment Task Force

established under section 3(a).

Section 3. Primary Care Investment Task Force.

(a) Establishment.--The Primary Care Investment Task Force

is established.

(b) Duties.--The task force shall advise and assist in

developing and sharing best practices in technical assistance

and methods of reimbursement that direct greater health care

resources and investments toward supporting and facilitating

health care innovation and care improvement in primary care.

Section 4. Meetings, compensation and composition of task

force.

(a) Meetings.--Within one year of the effective date of this

subsection, the department shall schedule and coordinate at

least four meetings of the task force.

(b) Compensation.--Members of the task force shall not be

compensated, but shall be reimbursed for reasonable expenses.

(c) Composition.--The task force shall consist of the

following members and any other members the department deems

necessary to assist in the task force's duties under section

3(b):

(1) The secretary or the secretary's designee.

(2) The Secretary of Health or the secretary's designee.

