Senate Bill 805 Printer's Number 943
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - processes, procedures and other activities surrounding the
treatment of children in foster care, including children who
were adopted and later died from abuse.
(2) Evaluate the processes used by the department and
county children and youth agencies.
(3) Review the procedures, services and supports made
available to foster parents and potential adoptive parents.
(4) Review the recruitment, assessment, training and
approval processes, including residence and safety
requirements, for foster and adoptive parents.
(5) Review procedures used in responding to the conduct
of foster and adoptive parents and to make recommendations as
necessary.
(6) Review the oversight and licensing of county and
private children and youth agencies, foster care agencies and
adoption agencies.
(7) Hold public hearings for the taking of testimony and
the requesting of documents.
(8) Issue subpoenas under the hand and seal of the
chairperson of the commission commanding any person to appear
before the commission and answer questions concerning matters
properly under inquiry by the commission and to produce any
books, papers, records, documents, data and information
produced and stored by an electronic data processing system
as the commission deems necessary. The following apply:
(i) A subpoena may be served upon a person and shall
have the force and effect of a subpoena issued by a court
of this Commonwealth.
(ii) A person who willfully neglects or refuses to
testify before the commission or produce for the
20230SB0805PN0943 - 6 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30