Senate Bill 805 Printer's Number 943

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - processes, procedures and other activities surrounding the

treatment of children in foster care, including children who

were adopted and later died from abuse.

(2) Evaluate the processes used by the department and

county children and youth agencies.

(3) Review the procedures, services and supports made

available to foster parents and potential adoptive parents.

(4) Review the recruitment, assessment, training and

approval processes, including residence and safety

requirements, for foster and adoptive parents.

(5) Review procedures used in responding to the conduct

of foster and adoptive parents and to make recommendations as

necessary.

(6) Review the oversight and licensing of county and

private children and youth agencies, foster care agencies and

adoption agencies.

(7) Hold public hearings for the taking of testimony and

the requesting of documents.

(8) Issue subpoenas under the hand and seal of the

chairperson of the commission commanding any person to appear

before the commission and answer questions concerning matters

properly under inquiry by the commission and to produce any

books, papers, records, documents, data and information

produced and stored by an electronic data processing system

as the commission deems necessary. The following apply:

(i) A subpoena may be served upon a person and shall

have the force and effect of a subpoena issued by a court

of this Commonwealth.

(ii) A person who willfully neglects or refuses to

testify before the commission or produce for the

