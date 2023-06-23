Senate Bill 816 Printer's Number 953

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - upon writing the prescription or dispensing end-of-life

medication under this chapter.

(3) Promulgate rules to facilitate the collection of

information regarding compliance with this chapter.

(b) Records.--Except as otherwise provided by law, the

information collected is not a public record and may not be made

available for inspection by the public.

(c) Report.--The department shall generate and make

available to the public, to the extent doing so would not be

reasonably expected to violate the privacy of any person, an

annual statistical report of information collected under

subsection (b).

§ 54B13. Effect on construction of wills and contracts.

(a) Effect on existing agreements.--No provision in a

contract, will or other agreement, whether written or oral,

shall be valid to the extent that the provision would condition

or restrict an individual's decision to make or rescind a

request for end-of-life medication.

(b) Obligations under an existing contract.--No obligation

under an existing contract shall be affected by an individual's

making or rescinding of a request for end-of-life medication.

§ 54B14. Insurance or annuity policies.

The sale, procurement or issuance of a life, health or

accident insurance or annuity policy or the rate charged for a

policy shall not be conditioned upon or affected by the making

or rescinding of a request, by a qualified patient, for end-of-

life medication. A qualified patient's act of ingesting end-of-

life medication may not have an effect upon a life, health or

accident insurance or an annuity policy.

§ 54B15. Health care provider participation, notification and

