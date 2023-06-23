Submit Release
Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 946

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - is not a key employee and is involved in the conduct of

video gaming.

(ii) An employee of a supplier licensee whose duties

are directly involved with the repair or distribution of

video gaming terminals or associated equipment sold or

provided to a terminal operator licensee within this

Commonwealth as determined by the board.

(iii) An employee of an establishment licensee who

is:

(A) responsible for the management, supervision

and training of other establishment employees

regarding the conduct of video gaming;

(B) responsible for coordinating video gaming

operations with a terminal operator; and

(C) available to promptly address any gaming

related issue that arises at the premises of an

establishment licensee.

(2) The term does not include nongaming personnel as

determined by the board [or an employee of an establishment

licensee].

* * *

Section 2. Section 3702(a) of Title 4 is amended by adding a

paragraph to read:

§ 3702. Video gaming limitations.

(a) Establishment licensee limitations.--An establishment

licensee may offer video gaming terminals for play within its

premises, subject to the following:

* * *

(13) An establishment licensee must employ at least one

gaming employee. An establishment licensee is not required to

