Senate Bill 806 Printer's Number 946

Senate Bill 806
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - is not a key employee and is involved in the conduct of
video gaming.
(ii) An employee of a supplier licensee whose duties
are directly involved with the repair or distribution of
video gaming terminals or associated equipment sold or
provided to a terminal operator licensee within this
Commonwealth as determined by the board.
(iii) An employee of an establishment licensee who
is:
(A) responsible for the management, supervision
and training of other establishment employees
regarding the conduct of video gaming;
(B) responsible for coordinating video gaming
operations with a terminal operator; and
(C) available to promptly address any gaming
related issue that arises at the premises of an
establishment licensee.
(2) The term does not include nongaming personnel as
determined by the board [or an employee of an establishment
licensee].
* * *
Section 2. Section 3702(a) of Title 4 is amended by adding a
paragraph to read:
§ 3702. Video gaming limitations.
(a) Establishment licensee limitations.--An establishment
licensee may offer video gaming terminals for play within its
premises, subject to the following:
* * *
(13) An establishment licensee must employ at least one
gaming employee. An establishment licensee is not required to
