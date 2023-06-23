Senate Bill 818 Printer's Number 954

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 954

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

818

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN AND DILLON, JUNE 23, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 23, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for

issuance and reissuance of registration plates.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1331(d) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (f) is amended

by adding a paragraph to read:

§ 1331. Issuance and reissuance of registration plates.

* * *

(d) Reflectorizing material on plate.--

(1) All registration plates, except temporary plates,

shall be treated with reflectorizing material in accordance

with standards approved by the department.

(2) Beginning on the effective date of this section, all

registration plates, except temporary plates, shall be

constructed with tempered aluminum and prismatic sheeting

with embedded security features. Registration plate sheeting

shall have an initial minimum coefficient of reflectivity of

