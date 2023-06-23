Senate Bill 818 Printer's Number 954
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 954
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
818
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN AND DILLON, JUNE 23, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 23, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for
issuance and reissuance of registration plates.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1331(d) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended and subsection (f) is amended
by adding a paragraph to read:
§ 1331. Issuance and reissuance of registration plates.
* * *
(d) Reflectorizing material on plate.--
(1) All registration plates, except temporary plates,
shall be treated with reflectorizing material in accordance
with standards approved by the department.
(2) Beginning on the effective date of this section, all
registration plates, except temporary plates, shall be
constructed with tempered aluminum and prismatic sheeting
with embedded security features. Registration plate sheeting
shall have an initial minimum coefficient of reflectivity of
