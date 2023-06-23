Senate Resolution 135 Printer's Number 958

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - WHEREAS, Korean Americans will come together to celebrate

June 19 as "Korean-American Citizenship Day"; and

WHEREAS, Korean-American citizens live throughout the United

States and are part of a vibrant, growing Korean-American

community in the United States; and

WHEREAS, The Korean-American community is making important

contributions in distinguished career fields such as law,

medicine, business, education, architecture and the arts; and

WHEREAS, Korean Americans generate economic vitality to the

fabric of the United States and the global marketplace in

government, for-profit or not-for-profit business and academic

communities; and

WHEREAS, Jaisohn, a noted champion of the Korean Independence

Movement in America, resided in Media, making Philadelphia a

central overseas base for supporting Korean independence; and

WHEREAS, Jaisohn established the Korean Information Bureau,

publishing the Korea Review, for the cause of political and

religious freedom of Korea and the Far East; and

WHEREAS, Inspired by the First and Second Continental

Congress of the United States, Jaisohn, Syngman Rhee, the first

President of the Republic of Korea, and Henry Han Kyong Chung

organized the First Korean Congress in Philadelphia, where they

proclaimed Korean Declaration of Independence from April 14 to

April 16, 1919; and

WHEREAS, Jaisohn and Reverend Dr. Floyd W. Tomkins founded

the League of Friends of Korea that was organized in 21 American

cities, as well as in London and Paris, numbering 25,000 members

to educate the general public and community and government

leaders about the aspirations of Korean people on the

independence for Korea; and

