Senate Resolution 135 Printer's Number 958
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - WHEREAS, Korean Americans will come together to celebrate
June 19 as "Korean-American Citizenship Day"; and
WHEREAS, Korean-American citizens live throughout the United
States and are part of a vibrant, growing Korean-American
community in the United States; and
WHEREAS, The Korean-American community is making important
contributions in distinguished career fields such as law,
medicine, business, education, architecture and the arts; and
WHEREAS, Korean Americans generate economic vitality to the
fabric of the United States and the global marketplace in
government, for-profit or not-for-profit business and academic
communities; and
WHEREAS, Jaisohn, a noted champion of the Korean Independence
Movement in America, resided in Media, making Philadelphia a
central overseas base for supporting Korean independence; and
WHEREAS, Jaisohn established the Korean Information Bureau,
publishing the Korea Review, for the cause of political and
religious freedom of Korea and the Far East; and
WHEREAS, Inspired by the First and Second Continental
Congress of the United States, Jaisohn, Syngman Rhee, the first
President of the Republic of Korea, and Henry Han Kyong Chung
organized the First Korean Congress in Philadelphia, where they
proclaimed Korean Declaration of Independence from April 14 to
April 16, 1919; and
WHEREAS, Jaisohn and Reverend Dr. Floyd W. Tomkins founded
the League of Friends of Korea that was organized in 21 American
cities, as well as in London and Paris, numbering 25,000 members
to educate the general public and community and government
leaders about the aspirations of Korean people on the
independence for Korea; and
