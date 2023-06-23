Senate Bill 833 Printer's Number 959
June 23
(12) The terms and conditions for a consumer on budget
billing with an electric distribution company or natural gas
distribution company at the time of the switch.
(13) The terms and conditions for the purchase of
receivables, including prioritization of partial payments and
dispute resolution processes.
(14) The terms and conditions for nonpayment by a
consumer receiving consumer choice billing, including the
content of collection notices, purchase of arrears and
limitations and unpaid charges.
(15) The terms and conditions for the participation of
consumers receiving energy assistance through a utility's
customer assistance program in consumer choice billing.
(c) Temporary regulations.--
(1) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of
this chapter, regulations promulgated under subsection (a)
shall be deemed temporary regulations that shall expire no
later than two years following the publication of the
temporary regulations. The temporary regulations shall not be
subject to:
(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929
(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of
1929.
(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act
of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the
Commonwealth Documents Law.
(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of
October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the
Commonwealth Attorneys Act.
20230SB0833PN0959 - 10 -
