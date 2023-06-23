Senate Bill 833 Printer's Number 959

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - notification.

(12) The terms and conditions for a consumer on budget

billing with an electric distribution company or natural gas

distribution company at the time of the switch.

(13) The terms and conditions for the purchase of

receivables, including prioritization of partial payments and

dispute resolution processes.

(14) The terms and conditions for nonpayment by a

consumer receiving consumer choice billing, including the

content of collection notices, purchase of arrears and

limitations and unpaid charges.

(15) The terms and conditions for the participation of

consumers receiving energy assistance through a utility's

customer assistance program in consumer choice billing.

(c) Temporary regulations.--

(1) In order to facilitate the prompt implementation of

this chapter, regulations promulgated under subsection (a)

shall be deemed temporary regulations that shall expire no

later than two years following the publication of the

temporary regulations. The temporary regulations shall not be

subject to:

(i) Section 612 of the act of April 9, 1929

(P.L.177, No.175), known as The Administrative Code of

1929.

(ii) Sections 201, 202, 203, 204 and 205 of the act

of July 31, 1968 (P.L.769, No.240), referred to as the

Commonwealth Documents Law.

(iii) Sections 204(b) and 301(10) of the act of

October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known as the

Commonwealth Attorneys Act.

20230SB0833PN0959 - 10 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30