Senate Bill 826 Printer's Number 957

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 957

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

826

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, SCHWANK, HUGHES, COLLETT, FONTANA,

SANTARSIERO, DILLON, COSTA, MUTH, STREET, KANE AND

CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 23, 2023

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 23, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in talent recruitment, further

providing for Talent Recruitment Account; establishing the

Grow-Your-Own Educators Grant Program and grow-your-own

educator career pathways; and imposing duties on the

Department of Education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1505-K of the act of March 10, 1949

(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, added

July 8, 2022 (P.L.620, No.55), is amended to read:

Section 1505-K. Talent Recruitment Account.

(a) Establishment.--The Talent Recruitment Account is

established as a restricted account in the General Fund.

(b) Use of funds.--Money in the account is appropriated to

the department on a continuing basis to provide grants in

accordance with [section 1506-K] sections 1506-K and 1504-K.1.

The appropriation shall not lapse at the end of any fiscal year.

