Senate Bill 826 Printer's Number 957

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
826
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, SCHWANK, HUGHES, COLLETT, FONTANA,
SANTARSIERO, DILLON, COSTA, MUTH, STREET, KANE AND
CAPPELLETTI, JUNE 23, 2023
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 23, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in talent recruitment, further
providing for Talent Recruitment Account; establishing the
Grow-Your-Own Educators Grant Program and grow-your-own
educator career pathways; and imposing duties on the
Department of Education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1505-K of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, added
July 8, 2022 (P.L.620, No.55), is amended to read:
Section 1505-K. Talent Recruitment Account.
(a) Establishment.--The Talent Recruitment Account is
established as a restricted account in the General Fund.
(b) Use of funds.--Money in the account is appropriated to
the department on a continuing basis to provide grants in
accordance with [section 1506-K] sections 1506-K and 1504-K.1.
The appropriation shall not lapse at the end of any fiscal year.
