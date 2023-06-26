Flexxon, a leader in hardware cybersecurity, strengthens executive bench with appointment of Chief Technology Strategist
Industry veteran, Erik Nilsen, PhD, joins company’s management team to grow its US network and operationsSINGAPORE, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardware cybersecurity solutions pioneer Flexxon (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Erik Nilsen, PhD, as its Chief Technology Strategist. An industry veteran with almost three decades of experience, Erik will work closely with the Company’s executive management and Research and Development (R&D) team to design and deploy technological roadmaps for its value-driven cybersecurity innovations, with a focus on the US market. He will also advise on the Company’s ongoing work with its regional partners and customers to synthesize their needs and pain points with tailored solutions.
Erik said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the talented, world-class Flexxon team and look forward to being a fervent proponent for the Company’s unique approach to cybersecurity protection. Flexxon caught my eye several years ago when I started following the Company’s developments with great interest. Based on the strong value proposition and impact of Flexxon’s hardware-based solutions, I look forward to driving the adoption of this novel approach and supporting management, partners and customers in making this transition towards a safer and more secure digital footprint for businesses, governments and individuals globally.”
Camellia Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexxon, said, “We are pleased to have Erik join the ranks of Flexxon’s executive management team, and believe that the Company will benefit greatly from Erik’s experience, expertise and passion for designing and building digital systems that fortify cybersecurity standards. As we move ahead with our plans to expand into the US market, Erik’s knowledge will also play an integral part in helping us hit the ground running.”
Erik, who holds a doctorate in physics as well as advanced degrees in electrical engineering and mathematics, is a strong advocate for the decentralized Internet and supports the advancement of innovative analog and digital methods to address the growing threat of cyberattacks. Erik holds over 14 patents and pending patents for advanced signal processing and cybersecurity applications.
Headquartered in Singapore and with offices across Asia, Flexxon is currently expanding its global footprint, with plans to open its US base of operations and kick off an extensive hiring effort in the next year.
