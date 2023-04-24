Hardware cybersecurity pioneer Flexxon takes home quartet of awards at 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

The awards were received for the company's executive leadership and game-changing hardware-based cybersecurity solution
Flexxon is a global company that specialises in industrial NAND storage and cybersecurity solutions
Awards were received for Flexxon's executive leadership and outstanding cybersecurity solution - the X-PHY Cybersecure SSD
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardware cybersecurity solutions pioneer Flexxon today announced that it has been awarded four prestigious accolades at the Global InfoSec Awards 2023. Organised by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Flexxon took home the awards for its executive leadership and outstanding hardware-based cybersecurity solution – the X-PHY Cybersecure SSD.
The awards were received for the following categories: Top Chief Executive Officer, Top Women in Cybersecurity, Editor's Choice Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Best Product Ransomware Data Security Solution.
Ms Camellia Chan, Co-Founder and CEO of Flexxon, said, “We are honoured to be selected for these four awards, and are grateful to the independent panel of judges and team at CDM for recognising the dire need for a renewed approach to cybersecurity protection. We are strongly advocating for a mindset shift in the industry, where current software-based approaches are bolstered at the foundations with hardware cybersecurity solutions to provide holistic data protection for users. I hope to see more forward-looking companies take the next step in elevating their cybersecurity approaches by embracing hardware-based fortification.”
“Flexxon embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Mr Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
The X-PHY SSD is an intelligent and self-learning cybersecurity storage component, that leverages on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities at the hardware and firmware levels, to protect data at its core. It also features protection again physical incursions, such as drive detachment and cloning attacks, along with rapid purge capabilities. Designed to analyse behavioural patterns round-the-clock, the X-PHY is built on Flexxon’s long-standing expertise of designing highly reliable, durable and high-performance storage products. The X-PHY forms the foundation of Flexxon’s upcoming suite of products, designed to protect users proactively and at all times.
Determined by a diverse and distinguished panel, the judges of the Global InfoSec Awards are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.
Flexxon is currently exhibiting its next generation cybersecurity solution, the X-PHY Cybersecure SSD at the RSA Conference, and located at booth number 2441, Moscone South Expo.
