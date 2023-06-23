ACNSC Chapter Welcomes Forensic Construction Engineering Expert, Chantell J. Cornett, for a Landmark Webinar

National Safety Council Arizona Chapter

PHEONIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona Chapter of the National Safety Council (ACNSC) is thrilled to announce an upcoming landmark webinar featuring Chantell J. Cornett, a renowned expert in construction forensics and a principal partner at Ward Cornett & Associates. The webinar, titled "Coffee Break with Chantell J. Cornett," is scheduled for July 18, 2023.

This event underscores ACNSC's commitment to promoting safety and best practices within the construction industry. By bringing in a seasoned expert like Cornett, the council aims to provide its members and the wider construction community with invaluable insights into the intricacies of incident investigation and documentation.

Cornett, with over two decades of experience in construction forensics, will delve into the importance of orientation, quantification, and timing in photographs, witness statements, and incident reports. She will also highlight the significance of fostering a "culture of safety" within the industry and its critical role in legal proceedings.

The webinar will also explore the mantra "If it’s not written, it never happened. If it is written, it doesn’t matter what happened," underscoring the power of documentation in shaping the narrative of an incident.

Cornett's presentation promises to be a journey through case studies, illustrating how even the most negligible omitted investigative detail can create significant ambiguity in the eyes of a judge, jury, or trier of fact. This webinar is a testament to ACNSC's dedication to converting minimum standards to best practices in construction incident investigation and documentation.

The ACNSC is proud to host this must-attend webinar for anyone involved in the construction industry, from contractors to safety officers, and those interested in construction forensics.

