Requests for Proposals – Ferndale Safe Parking

The Washington Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from those qualified and interested in participating in a project to expand services to unhoused and low-income residents of Ferndale and north Whatcom County and to provide a safe parking program. See RFP.

