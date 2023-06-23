Submit Release
Homicide Suspect Apprehended at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry apprehended a male subject with an outstanding warrant for homicide.

On the evening of June 18, Francisco Trejo Ramirez, a 51-year-old U.S. citizen, applied for entry via the Otay Mesa port of entry primary vehicle lanes as the driver of vehicle. Ramirez presented his driver’s license as his entry document. A CBP officer ran his name through law enforcement database and discovered he had an active warrant out of Madera County, California. Ramirez was escorted to a secure location for further inspection. 

CBP officers conducted a query utilizing the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System confirming Ramirez’s identity and that he was wanted for homicide by Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

CBP officers turn Ramirez and his vehicle over to the custody of Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives for further disposition. 

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. 

CBP officers at the border crossing in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

