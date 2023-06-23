Homicide Suspect Apprehended at Otay Mesa Port of Entry

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry apprehended a male subject with an outstanding warrant for homicide.

On the evening of June 18, Francisco Trejo Ramirez, a 51-year-old U.S. citizen, applied for entry via the Otay Mesa port of entry primary vehicle lanes as the driver of vehicle. Ramirez presented his driver’s license as his entry document. A CBP officer ran his name through law enforcement database and discovered he had an active warrant out of Madera County, California. Ramirez was escorted to a secure location for further inspection.

CBP officers conducted a query utilizing the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System confirming Ramirez’s identity and that he was wanted for homicide by Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

CBP officers turn Ramirez and his vehicle over to the custody of Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives for further disposition.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

