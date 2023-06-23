Bắc Giang lychees hit shelves in the US

VIETNAM, June 23 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s early-ripening lychees of this year's harvesting season are hitting the shelves at many of the largest supermarkets and Asian markets in Houston, Texas.

From June this year, fresh lychees from the northern province of Bắc Giang - dubbed the lychee granary of Việt Nam - were flown to the US.

Vietnamese fresh lychee is currently being sold at supermarkets such as Hong Kong, Tân Bình, Việt Hoa and Linda's Tropical Fruits in Houston.

Bắc Giang province has signed MOUs with agencies, corporations, and associations to support the trade, according to the province's People's Assembly. As a result, Bắc Giang Lychee is becoming a well-known brand. The fruit is widely regarded for its exceptional quality and has steadily picked up pace in the US market.

LNS is a distributor that specialises in advertising the "Made in Việt Nam" label in the US market. LNS will continue to work with import and transportation partners to provide Vietnamese agricultural products to numerous US states, said a company spokesperson.

The collaboration of Vietnamese firms in the market plays an important role. Specifically, product distribution through the network of supermarkets and Asian markets.

The shipment was jointly transported by LNS International Corporation (importer) and L&V Food Supply Company (distributor) based in Houston.

The rapid expansion of firms will facilitate bilateral trade, and boost exports of Vietnamese products to the United States. From there, we can focus on improving the reputation of Vietnamese firms and encouraging American consumers to purchase the country's agricultural products. — VNS