Certified Agent Zdenek Tronicek Solves Real Estate Catch-22 for Clients Ryan and Lisa Bianga
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty celebrates the remarkable success achieved by their certified agent, Zdenek Tronicek, in providing expert guidance to clients Ryan and Lisa Bianga. Tronicek skillfully facilitated the seamless sale of their current home and the purchase of their dream home, employing the groundbreaking YHSGR Trade-In Program.
The challenge of the Real Estate Catch-22, where homeowners face the daunting decision of buying a new home before selling their current one or vice versa, is a common predicament in the real estate market. The fear of owning two homes or becoming homeless can be overwhelming. Fortunately, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty presents a definitive solution through their Trade-In program.
"We have a solution - our Trade-In program, where we give you cash for your current home so you can buy the new one and then move on your terms," explained Tronicek, highlighting the program's unique benefits.
The Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) Trade-In Program enabled Ryan and Lisa Bianga to unlock the equity in their current home, providing them with approximately $270,000, equivalent to around 35% of their new property's down payment. This substantial advantage played a vital role in securing their offer, prevailing over competing bids from seven other buyers.
"The reason why their offer was selected for the new home was because of the Trade-In Program. Even with seven other offers, the sellers chose ours due to the down payment. Unlike the other offers with 5% or 10% down payment, our Trade-In Program unlocked and granted Ryan and Lisa $270,000, approximately 35% of their down payment for the next purchase," emphasized Tronicek.
Upon successfully acquiring their new home, Zdenek Tronicek and Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty wasted no time in ensuring the swift sale of the Biangas' previous property. Leveraging the cutting-edge RBID SYSTEM home selling system, with its extensive database of over 57,000 potential buyers, Tronicek created a sense of urgency and generated maximum interest in the listing.
"Our RBID SYSTEM home selling system leverages our database of over 57,000 buyers, allowing us to create urgency. This enables homeowners to generate the most money in the shortest time frame, with minimal hassle. It's a stress-free experience!" Tronicek elaborated.
The results were remarkable, with the Biangas' home attracting over 300 prospective buyers within just two days. Through thoughtfully scheduled one-hour viewings, the property garnered 16 of the highest offers, ultimately resulting in a swift sale within a mere two hours.
"In just two days, with one-hour slots for buyers to view the home, we had over 300 potential buyers. As a result, we generated 16 of the highest offers and SOLD their home within two hours!" proudly announced Tronicek.
The exceptional achievements of Zdenek Tronicek at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty in facilitating the sale and purchase process for Ryan and Lisa Bianga demonstrate the power of specialized knowledge, innovative programs, and an unwavering commitment to maximizing client satisfaction.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their range of services, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Seamless Home Selling: Zdenek's Client Shares Success Story with Trade-In Program & RBID System