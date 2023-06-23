Manchin: Mountain Valley Pipeline’s Final Permit is Great News for West Virginia and the Entire Nation

Charleston, WV – Today, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the below statement following the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ issuance of a Department of the Army water crossing permit authorizing the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

“This announcement that the Mountain Valley pipeline finally has all permits needed to resume construction is great news for not only West Virginia, but the entire nation. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is essential to ensuring our nation’s energy and national security and providing affordable, reliable natural gas to hundreds of thousands of Americans. I am proud to have secured Mountain Valley’s approval in the recent debt ceiling legislation and am pleased to see the Administration following the law and approving this vital project. The construction of this pipeline has been caught up in America’s broken permitting process for far too long, and I look forward to the day this important piece of energy infrastructure is up-and-running.”

To view the final Department of the Army permit, click here.

To view the final Validated Permit, click here.

To view the final Special Conditions permit, click here.