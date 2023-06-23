Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nercy Radcliffe to the Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nercy Radcliffe to the Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees.

Nercy Radcliffe

Radcliffe, of Miami, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Providence Healthcare Services. She is the current Chair of the Elder Affairs Advisory Board of Miami-Dade County and represents Miami on the Homecare Association of Florida board. Radcliffe earned her associate degree in early childhood education from Miami Dade College, her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida International University, and her master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University.

###