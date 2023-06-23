Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,519 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nercy Radcliffe to the Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Nercy Radcliffe to the Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees.

Nercy Radcliffe

Radcliffe, of Miami, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Providence Healthcare Services. She is the current Chair of the Elder Affairs Advisory Board of Miami-Dade County and represents Miami on the Homecare Association of Florida board. Radcliffe earned her associate degree in early childhood education from Miami Dade College, her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Florida International University, and her master’s degree in business administration from Liberty University.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Nercy Radcliffe to the Florida Virtual School Board of Trustees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more