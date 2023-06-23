Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Union County Housing Authority

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Donna Jackson, Doris Thomas, William Thomas, Charles Townsend, and Susan Worthington to the Union County Housing Authority.

Donna Jackson

Jackson is the Office Manager of New River Developers. Previously, she was the Finance Director of the New River Public Library Cooperative and the Union County Clerk of the Court. Jackson earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Leo University.

Doris Thomas

Thomas is the former Executive Director and Housing Manager for the Union County Housing Authority and a Public Assistance Specialist for the Florida Department of Children and Families. Thomas attended the University of Florida and Santa Fe College.

William Thomas

Thomas is a former Sales Manager at Elixson Wood Products. He previously served as a City Councilman for the City of Lake Butler. Thomas received his associate degree from Santa Fe College.

Charles Townsend 

Townsend is a Deputy Sheriff at the Union County Sheriff’s Office. In 2019, he received the Distinguished Victim Services Award from Attorney General Ashley Moody. Townsend attended Florida Gateway College.

Susan Worthington

Worthington is currently retired. She previously served as a Supervisor of Accounts Receivable in the medical field.

