California Supreme Court Adopts Lawyer 'Snitch Rule'
(Subscription required) The justices unanimously approved the new California Rule of Professional Conduct 8.3, which will require attorneys to alert the state bar or a court “when the lawyer knows of credible evidence that another lawyer has committed a criminal act or has engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or reckless or intentional misrepresentation or misappropriation of funds or property that raises a substantial question as to that lawyer’s honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness as a lawyer in other respects.”