WMAL ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF "THE ALL-AMERICAN BOOK CLUB SHOW”
105.9FM WMAL is excited to announce the launch of a new weekend show, "The All-American Book Club Show", hosted by political veteran Eden Gordon Hill.
We are pleased to welcome The All-American Book Club and talented host Eden Gordon Hill to the WMAL weekend lineup. We welcome her love of literature and The All-American Book Club to WMAL airwaves.”WASHINGTON,, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 105.9FM WMAL is excited to announce the launch of a new weekend show, "The All-American Book Club Show", hosted by political veteran Eden Gordon Hill. The show will enable listeners a way to explore the history and culture of the United States through literature. Featuring new authors weekly, listeners can tune in for an introduction to a variety of books that focus on our shared American values - faith, family, and freedom. "The All-American Book Club Show" will air on WMAL 105.9FM on Sundays from 10:30-11:00 am EST beginning July 2, 2023. Those outside of the DMV can also tune in live on www.WMAL.com and the WMAL App.
— Bill Hess, VP/Newstalk, Cumulus Media, and Program Director.
Host Eden Gordon Hill is a communications professional, having served on Capitol Hill and as a political appointee in the Trump Administration. She is a literary enthusiast, veteran spouse, common-sense podcast host, experienced storyteller, and a proud American. With decades of political experience, Gordon Hill goes beyond the pages to bring her listeners insider opportunities and strategies to get involved and make a change on the issues that matter.
Host Eden Gordon Hill on the new show, “The All-American Book Club symbolizes freedom; it also represents the home of the 82nd Airborne Division, a symbol of excellence that resonates with Ms. Hill and her husband's military service in Fort Bragg, North Carolina; the power and prestige of the All-American "Made in the USA" brand, amplifies the many great leaders of yesterday, George Washington, John F. Kennedy, and Ronald Reagan—the power of knowledge, the power of literature and curiosity. The Book Club brings the voices of yesterday and history to life for the next greatest generation.”
"We are pleased to welcome The All-American Book Club and talented host Eden Gordon Hill to the WMAL weekend lineup. Eden’s passion, patriotism and diverse background in politics will provide our listeners with a fresh perspective on new and historic literature that examines many of the cultural issues we face in America today. We welcome her love of literature and The All-American Book Club to the storied WMAL airwaves," said Bill Hess, VP/Newstalk, Cumulus Media, and Program Director.
Eden Hill
Eden Gordon Media, LLC
+1 202-714-6014
email us here