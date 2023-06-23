eTRANSERVICES’ Universal Design Platform as a Service (UDPaaS) is a Secure FedRAMP-Certified Cloud Product

UDPaaS FedRAMP Authorization provides assurance to our clients that their data is protected within the platform in accordance with federal security standards

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- eTRANSERVICES , a leading provider of enterprise transformational services and products, takes necessary actions to ensure that its Universal Design Platform as a Service ( UDPaaS ) cloud-based product remains continuously compliant with the requirements of Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ). Since 2020, UDPaaS has been authorized at the Moderate Impact Level for both Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS) offerings and is available to federal agencies through the FedRAMP Marketplace.FedRAMP is a government-wide program in the United States designed to provide a standardized approach to assessing, authorizing, and continuously monitoring the security of cloud products and services. By establishing rigorous security requirements and accrediting cloud service providers (CSPs), FedRAMP enables federal agencies to streamline their procurement processes and reduce duplicated efforts. This ensures the protection of sensitive data and maintains a strong focus on cybersecurity and risk management, addressing the increasing demand for cloud computing solutions within the federal government.The FedRAMP Authorization of UDPaaS carries substantial benefits for federal agencies. Firstly, being FedRAMP-authorized signifies that UDPaaS has met the rigorous security requirements and standards set by the federal government. This assurance of compliance instills confidence in federal agencies, knowing that they can leverage UDPaaS to drive their digital transformation initiatives while adhering to the necessary security protocols. Secondly, the FedRAMP Authorization streamlines the procurement process for federal agencies, as they can readily select UDPaaS as a trusted and approved cloud-based platform. This reduces duplication of effort and time spent on evaluating and accrediting individual solutions, enabling agencies to expedite the implementation of their business ideas. Ultimately, the FedRAMP Authorization of UDPaaS underscores its importance as a credible, secure, and interoperable cloud-based platform, empowering federal agencies to drive innovation while maintaining a strong focus on data protection and cybersecurity.“We are happy to be able to offer a FedRAMP-Authorized cloud product to our federal and non-federal clients," said President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES, Chris Beckford. “The fact that we were able to maintain our FedRAMP Authorization for UDPaaS shows our continuous commitment to delivering the utmost security and service standards to our clients.”UDPaaS is an intelligent business automation no code / low code capable platform enabling the design of human-centered applications and solutions that optimize business processes in any market. This innovative enterprise solution helps federal organizations transform their visions into reality in weeks or months rather than years while adhering to strict security standards and establishing data protection controls. All applications created on the UDPaaS platform automatically meet the FedRAMP Moderate Level requirements.