Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,556 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints Stephen Ochoa to Twelfth Judicial District Court

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 23, 2023

Contact: Caroline Sweeney
Office of the Governor
caroline.sweeney@state.nm.us

 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the appointment of Stephen Ochoa to fill a vacancy on the Twelfth Judicial District Court.

Ochoa, 37, managed the public defender’s office in Ruidoso since 2017. Before his time in Ruidoso, he was the Assistant District Attorney for the Twelfth Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Alamogordo from 2015 until 2017.

Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Ochoa is a graduate of Carlsbad High School and the University of New Mexico. He graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2012 and was admitted to the state bar the same year.

He will be installed on July 22 and replaces the Honorable Steven Blankinship who retired on May 13.

###

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints Stephen Ochoa to Twelfth Judicial District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more