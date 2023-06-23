The Tribeca Cinema Center Celebrated Festival Films Featuring Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Linney, Cyndi Lauper and More

Cyndi Lauper at Serafina The Miracle Club Film Reception Starring Laura Linney Director Joe Lynch and "Suitable Flesh" Cast Heather Graham, Johnathon Schaech, Judah Lewis, Barbara Crampton

Filmmaker Events Highlighted 2023 Tribeca Films 'Let The Canary Sing,' 'Eric Larue,' 'The Miracle Club,' 'Shortcomings,' 'The Perpetrator' and 'Suitable Flesh'

Roxstar Entertainment was thrilled to support independent filmmakers and distributors through their Tribeca Cinema Center hospitality series shining the light on top talent - filmmakers and actors.” — David Manning, Executive Producer of Tribeca Cinema Center.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Roxstar Entertainment brought their newest hospitality platform, the Cinema Center, to New York City for Tribeca, activating during the annual in-demand, highly anticipated New York film festival as Tribeca Cinema Center. Their impressive schedule of high-profile red carpet premiere parties was held across multiple New York City restaurant and nightlife destinations including Bar Feroce at The Moxy Chelsea, Serafina at Upper West 77th Street, and Common Ground NYC in Meatpacking District, highlighting a key selection of top films in competition at the annual Festival, with partners Sony Music, IFC and Sony Pictures Classics.

Music Icon Cyndi Lauper celebrated her Tribeca Film Festival documentary "Let The Canary Sing" At Tribeca Cinema Center held at Serafina Upper West on 77th Street following the screening and concert peformance at the Beacon Theatre.

Guests at the various film soirees sipped on a selection of hand-picked wines from Sommsation wine experience experts, along with Peroni Nastro Azzurro, both their premium Italian lager and 0.0% non-alcoholic lager. Paired with an abundance of delicious cuisine favorites from each eatery, attendees enjoyed delectable premium Magnum ice cream bars. Cocktails were also served featuring Milagro Tequila, Hendrick’s Gin, Reyka Vodka, and Hudson Whiskey.

The events continued all week, and ended with this past Sunday's reception for Sony Pictures Classics Shortcomings on June 18th, 2023 celebrating with Director Randall Park and cast Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, and Ally Maki.

The film “eric larue” directed by Michael Shannon and starring Judy Greer, Alexander Skarsgård, Alison Pill, Tracy Letts, and Paul Sparks celebration was held June 10th at Bar Feroce of Tao Hospitality Group at The Moxy Chelsea.

IFC films “Suitable Flesh” + “The Perpetrator” were celebrated on June 11th at Common Ground on Gansevoort Street with Heather Graham, Chris Lowell, Barbara Crampton, Johnathan Schaech, Alicia Silverstone and director Jennifer Reeder, plus Kiah McKirnan, Christian Siriano, Joel Michaely, Nora Zehetner, and more.

Sony Pictures Classics celebrated “The Miracle Club” on June 12th with Director, Thaddeus O'Sullivan and cast Laura Linney and other special guests such as Joel Michaely and Lorenzo Antonucci.

Each venue served VIP guests with its special brand of service, atmosphere and culinary delights. Libations were provided by the Cinema Center’s generous partners. The all-important wine services for the program will be provided courtesy of Sommsation, a trusted wine experience brand and an online wine shop, including hard-to-find wines from top independent wineries and sommelier-selected limited production wines. On-site, Sommsation will provide guests with a tasting experience. Sommsation invites wine enthusiasts to explore their online shop of exceptional and one-of-a-kind wine offerings that ship directly to your door. Specific selections such as Ricochet 2021 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir and 2022 MRV White Rhone, Halter Ranch Winery 2019 CDP, Authentique Wine Cellars 2020 Leisure Barrel Aged Pinot Gris and 2017 Keeler Estate Pinot Noir, will be highlighted at the Cinema Center event series.

Beer sponsor, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Italy's premium lager, was served as well as Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%— a premium non-alcoholic lager.

Featured liquor included Milagro Tequila, Hendrick’s Gin, Reyka Vodka, and Hudson Whiskey. Signature cocktails highlighting each liquor were also offered at the event series to guests.

In addition, Magnum® ice cream treated guests to the ultimate chocolate ice cream indulgence, as guests enjoyed the refreshing, luxurious desert. Magnum® ice cream uses only the finest premium ingredients like velvety vanilla bean ice cream and are the only ice cream bars made with Belgian chocolate.

“Roxstar Entertainment is pleased to continue to support independent filmmakers and distributors especially in its mission to get movie fans back into their true intended viewing medium, the movie theaters. We are so grateful to be able to work with like-minded companies to sponsor and support the events and help drive the promotion and celebration for the films, filmmakers, and respective casts,” says David Manning, Roxstar Entertainment’s Executive Producer of the Cinema Center.

About Sommsation:

Sommsation is a modern wine experience platform and online marketplace connecting consumers with world-class sommeliers and top-tier winemakers around the world. Artfully arranged wine tastings feature premium wines from independent wineries, paired with expert insights from their team of engaging sommeliers. The marketplace provides seamless access to a wide range of exquisite wines not easily sourced or found. Sommsation’s Concierge handles all the details, making it easy to experience the hidden gems of wine from anywhere. Visit www.sommsation.com

About Magnum® ice cream:

Launched in 1989, Magnum® ice cream was the first handheld ice cream bar targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum® ice cream is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, selling more than one billion units annually worldwide. Magnum® ice cream bars are the ultimate chocolate ice cream indulgence, using only the finest premium ingredients like velvety vanilla bean ice cream and are the only ice cream bars made with Belgian chocolate. All Magnum ice creams ― including Magnum Double Ice Cream Bars, Magnum MINI Ice Cream Bars, Magnum Classic Ice Cream Bars, and Magnum Tubs ― source cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. For more information, please visit magnumicecream.com/us, facebook.com/MagnumIceCreamUS, twitter.com/MagnumIceCream, and visit our U.S. Instagram channel at instagram.com/MagnumIceCream.

About Roxstar Entertainment:

Roxstar Entertainment is a leading Hollywood service agency specializing in social media, communications, and experiential services and run by veteran Hollywood producer, David Manning. Its signature annual programs include The Cinema Center at top film festivals while also owning a robust roster of relationships across entertainment, sports, and talent to help brands create unique and impactful branded content that amplifies across digital media.