Within Thailand's Premier Trisara Resort, Villa With Private Beach to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Secluded oceanfront villa with private beach A perfect layout for hosting friends and family L-shaped infinity pool with ocean & sunset views Thai-style indoor-outdoor living with 270-degree views Phuket’s desirable northwestern coast

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A secluded paradise perched above the Andaman Sea offering sunsets, 270-degree views, and a private beach—Never before publicly listed—is scheduled to auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jason Thelen of Fazwaz. Bidding will open 25 July and culminate on 31 July, and will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Located in one of the most sought-after areas of Phuket, this luxurious residence in the world-class Trisara Resort feels like an independent estate with exquisite attention to privacy. A paragon of the Thai architectural aesthetic, this estate enjoys an intimate connection to the outdoors—sliding glass walls open to reveal expansive living and dining salas or patios. Mature palms and exotic flora adorn the grounds down to the waterfront. Watch the island's famous sunsets from the infinity pool or sun deck. A perfect layout for hosting friends and family, this estate features guest suites and common areas on the main level. A primary retreat is on the upper level for added privacy. The kitchen and dining sala and an open-air sala complete the upper floor.

“This grand scale villa with sweeping views and a private beach, a true masterpiece, is located in one of the most desirable areas of Phuket—Trisara Resort—,” stated Thelen. “This estate is a rarity in the market, and I am thrilled to be working with Concierge Auctions and their global database to find the next owner.”

Notable features include a courtyard entrance with ponds and palms, a private drive, Thai-style indoor-outdoor architecture, tropical hardwoods, and a garden-lined staircase. Embrace the outdoor living space with a gray marble infinity swimming pool and deck, dining and living sala with air conditioning, oceanfront gardens, and a rare private beach—all located only 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport. Trisara (Sanskrit for "The Garden in the Third Heaven") is a premier resort on Phuket's natural northwestern coast. The villa is located in a tranquil, forested section of the 2,000-acre resort overlooking a quiet bay, accessed by a private drive. Trisara's natural setting offers a sanctuary for relaxation. Still, a host of amenities will keep you and your guests happy. The island awaits. Explore the verdant landscape, beautiful beaches, and waterfalls. Island hop and take in Phang Nga Bay's gorgeous scenery and limestone formations. In Phuket City, meander through the old town with its Chinese baroque storefronts, enjoy a feast at the night markets, or visit the 45-meter-tall Big Buddha. World-class diving and snorkeling beckon in the Andaman Sea.

Villa 2 is available by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

