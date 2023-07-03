American Fidelity Welcomes 2023 Teacher Fellowship Recipients
Sixteen Oklahoma STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers have joined the IT team at American Fidelity as part of the summer Teacher Fellowship.
I’m thrilled to offer this amazing fellowship for the fifth year and equip STEM educators with the skills and knowledge to take back to their students.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixteen Oklahoma STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) teachers have joined the IT team at American Fidelity as part of the summer AF Teacher Fellowship. The teachers will receive a corporate salary for the summer, a $2,000 stipend for their classroom and skills to take back to their students to help them pursue STEM careers in the future.
— Diana Bittle, chief information officer at American Fidelity
“What started in 2018 with only seven teachers has now more than doubled to welcome 16 teachers to the program,” said Diana Bittle, chief information officer at American Fidelity. “I’m thrilled to offer this amazing fellowship for the fifth year and equip STEM educators with the skills and knowledge to take back to their students. STEM is everywhere and it’s exciting to foster and educate the next generation of STEM leaders.”
The 2023 AF Teacher Fellows are:
-Amanda Cummings, Mid-America Technology Center
-Bobbie Edelman, Tulsa Public Schools
-Candice Yochum, Tahlequah Public Schools
-Carol Jones, Shawnee Public Schools
-Courtney Lindsey Lewis, Sayre Public Schools
-Emake Ugiomoh, Lawton Public Schools
-Golden Brown, Marlow Public Schools
-Jessica Cox, Clinton Public Schools
-Jimmy Willis, Chickasha Public Schools
-Jonnie Williams, Broken Arrow Public Schools
-Judy Schwarz, Moore Public Schools
-Kerry Goode, Bixby Public Schools
-Kevin Suarez, Harding Charter Prep High School
-Rhonda Bart, Claremore Public Schools
-Rocky Dickinson, Moore Public Schools
-Taylor Schall, Moore Public Schools
“Resources, student impact, collaboration between IT leadership and fellow teachers are just a few of the things I’m able to take back to my students,” Edmond Public Schools teacher and 2022 fellow Penny Antkowiak said. “With this fellowship, teachers can get students excited about IT careers.”
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance 2022 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2023 Best Places to Work in IT.
