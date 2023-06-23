Alexander Novak’s visit to Bahrain

RUSSIA, June 23 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak travelled to Bahrain, where he held talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and met with Crown Prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The sides discussed interaction in the OPEC+ format, the prospects of Russian oil and gas companies working on production and exploration projects in Bahrain, cooperation in renewable energy sources and nuclear energy, as well as industrial equipment deliveries, trade, agriculture and interaction in sport, science and culture.

"The OPEC+ format makes it possible to stabilise the global oil market. This is particularly important amid the attempts by Western countries to use energy demand as an instrument of political pressure. The main task is to work together for a more stable and predictable global oil market," the Deputy Prime Minister said during a meeting with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

Alexander Novak stressed that Moscow and Manama continue to actively pursue contacts on the parliamentary level. Chair of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky also joined the Russian delegation during the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out that increasing and diversifying bilateral trade between Russia and Bahrain is a priority task. In 2022, the turnover of agricultural products between Russia and Bahrain increased by 42 percent compared to 2021, which is about 25 percent of the total trade between the countries.

Alexander Novak welcomed Bahrain's decision to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as a dialogue partner.