Atlantic Premiers Ask Prime Minister for Immediate Meeting

CANADA, June 23 - Premier Tim Houston joined other Atlantic Premiers today, June 23, in calling for a meeting as soon as possible with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the disproportionate impact of the federal government’s new clean fuel standards on Atlantic Canadians.

The Council of Atlantic Premiers met virtually on Wednesday, June 21, with Stephen Guilbeault, federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change, seeking options to reduce the impact of implementing the clean fuel standards. The premiers and Minister Guilbeault previously met in May, but the Minister presented no new information nor any possible solutions to mitigate impact and did not agree to delay implementation of the regulations on July 1.

The premiers have written to the Prime Minister asking for a meeting immediately to seek a pause in the implementation of the clean fuel standards until further analysis can be completed on the impact these regulation changes will have on Atlantic Canadians.

The full news release and letter to the Prime Minister are available at: https://cap-cpma.ca/newsroom/

