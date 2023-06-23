“The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times” is a witty book, written to make readers laugh
The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times by VIncent J. Tomeo is a whimsical digest that will help readers ease their stress.PALO ALTO, CA, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times” is a compendium of humorous poems that helps one cope with the most trying, stressful, unheard, and unpredictable times. This book is written to help the readers endure and get through their challenges in life.
As readers flip every page of this book, they are bound to smile and laugh as it is written to make their day brighter.
The newly released “The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times” is the creation of published author Vincent J. Tomeo, a poet who has published 1,064 poems and essays. He won more than a hundred awards and was nominated twice for Pushcart Prize. More than just a writer, he is also an archivist, historian, and community activist.
Vincent J. Tomeo writes, “It all started when I was in college. A trend at the time was to go streaking. So, like a naked cherub, I ran around Washington Square Park, considered the campus of New York University. When I came back from my spin, all my clothing was stolen. I had to take the New York City Subway home, with no clothes on, wrapped in the ‘New York Times’. No one said a word. At the time, it was unbearable. Decades later, I can now laugh.”
Published by Page Vision Press, Vincent J. Tomeo’s new book is written to lighten up the reader’s life. Every word of the poem is carefully woven, making sure that every reader who reads this book will smile, laugh, and feel better.
One can't imagine a world without humor. It is the mission of this author to make one's life lighter and brighter through laughter.
Readers are encouraged to purchase a copy of " The Usefulness of Hippopotamus: A Humorous Chapbook for Trying Times " from their preferred bookstore or online platform. For more information about Vincent J. Tomeo, visit his official website or follow him on social media.
