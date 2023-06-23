Assistant Secretary Contreras Announces Departure from HHS

Today, January Contreras, Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), announced that she will be leaving the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in August.

"There is no greater calling than putting our hands to work for others. That’s what we do every day at ACF,” said Assistant Secretary Contreras. “I will be forever proud to have led the ACF family in service to the hard working people of this great country. I thank President Biden and Secretary Becerra for their confidence and support. I thank the State, Tribal, Territorial and non-government leaders who deliver life-changing and life-saving ACF services in local communities across the country. And, I especially thank the women and men of ACF who will ensure that our ACF mission continues to be carried out to increase the economic stability and well-being of the children, families, and vulnerable people we serve.”

Under Assistant Secretary Contreras’ leadership, ACF improved access to child care and early learning for families, supported higher compensation for the child care and early learning workforce, created a national anti-trafficking training initiative for child welfare agencies, strengthened support for grandparents and kinship caregivers, and enhanced services for newcomers to our nation, including adults, children, and families fleeing violence and persecution. Assistant Secretary Contreras also led efforts to broaden access to mental health and substance use treatment services through the Family First Prevention Services Act, and expand tools to help parents, caregivers, and peers support the mental health of children and youth.

In addition to her work to improve the health and well-being of children and families, Assistant Secretary Contreras led numerous initiatives to protect the safety of women, children, and youth. Under Assistant Secretary Contreras’ leadership, the new Office of Family Violence Prevention and Services was created to prioritize the coordination of services to survivors of domestic violence. She also oversaw new investments in culturally and linguistically relevant services to domestic violence and human trafficking survivors in local communities across the country and initiated new training and regulatory actions to create greater safety for LGBTQ+ youth and parents.

Assistant Secretary Contreras visited tribal communities throughout the nation to ensure constant coordination and collaboration. Her frequent and direct engagement with Tribal Leaders resulted in new funding, training, and regulatory actions that support the well-being of Native children and families. She also worked to advance Tribal Government self-determination principles in areas ranging from Head Start to child welfare to child support services.

“The nation’s children and families have had a true champion in Assistant Secretary Contreras,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “She came to ACF with a deep commitment to making government work for people in their toughest moments, and she leaves a legacy of accomplishments in doing just that. Her life-long commitment to championing children and families has measurably advanced the interests and well-being of our nation. We are deeply grateful for her service."

Assistant Secretary Contreras not only elevated ACF’s services and supports, she also improved the agency itself. She has worked hard to instill a culture at ACF that values prevention, equity and reduces systemic barriers. She has also transformed grants processes to create greater access to funding opportunities, addressing language barriers, and centering voices of youth and people with lived experience.

She will return to Arizona with her family, including her husband who has accepted a new position there.

Her transformative leadership and voice to strengthen the economic stability and well-being of our nation’s children and families will be missed.