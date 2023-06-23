Submit Release
HHS Announces $68.5 Million for Teen Pregnancy Prevention Opportunities

Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, & Mississippi

 

Campesinos Sin Fronteras Arizona

 

Touchstone Behavioral Health Arizona

 

University of Montana Arizona, Montana, & New Mexico

 

Foothill Family Service California

 

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast California

 

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, Inc. California

 

PRO Youth and Families, Inc. California

 

The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco California

 

Partners in Social Research, LLC Connecticut

 

Fit Kids of America Corp Florida

 

OIC of South Florida Florida

 

Planned Parenthood of South Florida and the Treasure Coast Florida

 

Fulton County Board of Health Georgia

 

Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, Inc. Georgia

 

Morehouse School of Medicine, Inc Georgia

 

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY Hawaii

 

Texas A&M Health Science Center Illinois

 

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Inc. Iowa & Nebraska

 

Baltimore City Health Department Maryland

 

Maryland Department of Health Maryland

 

Bethany Christian Services of Michigan Michigan

 

Teen HYPE Youth Development Program Michigan

 

Hennepin County Public Health Minnesota

 

Aiming for Healthy Families Inc. Mississippi

 

Delta Health Alliance, Inc. Mississippi

 

Better Family Life, Inc. Missouri

 

Bridgercare Montana

 

Capacity Builders, Inc. New Mexico

 

Cicatelli Associates, Inc. New York

 

Fund for Public Health in New York, Inc. New York

 

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Inc. New York

 

The Children's Aid Society New York

 

Duke University North Carolina

 

Public Health Authority of Cabarrus County North Carolina

 

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Oklahoma

 

AccessMatters Pennsylvania

 

Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania, Inc. Pennsylvania

 

Grupo Nexos, Inc. Puerto Rico

 

Universidad Central del Caribe Puerto Rico

 

Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island

 

Fact Forward South Carolina

 

The Children's Council South Carolina

 

Rural America Initiatives South Dakota

 

City of Austin Texas

 

Healthy Futures of Texas Texas

 

Project Vida Health Center Texas

 

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Texas

 

University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Texas

 

Utah State University Utah

 

Mission West Virginia, Inc. West Virginia

 

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Wisconsin

 

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wisconsin

 

Total

$68,556,803

