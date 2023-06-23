HHS Announces $68.5 Million for Teen Pregnancy Prevention Opportunities

Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, & Mississippi

Campesinos Sin Fronteras Arizona

Touchstone Behavioral Health Arizona

University of Montana Arizona, Montana, & New Mexico

Foothill Family Service California

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast California

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, Inc. California

PRO Youth and Families, Inc. California

The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco California

Partners in Social Research, LLC Connecticut

Fit Kids of America Corp Florida

OIC of South Florida Florida

Planned Parenthood of South Florida and the Treasure Coast Florida

Fulton County Board of Health Georgia

Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, Inc. Georgia

Morehouse School of Medicine, Inc Georgia

Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY Hawaii

Texas A&M Health Science Center Illinois

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Inc. Iowa & Nebraska

Baltimore City Health Department Maryland

Maryland Department of Health Maryland

Bethany Christian Services of Michigan Michigan

Teen HYPE Youth Development Program Michigan

Hennepin County Public Health Minnesota

Aiming for Healthy Families Inc. Mississippi

Delta Health Alliance, Inc. Mississippi

Better Family Life, Inc. Missouri

Bridgercare Montana

Capacity Builders, Inc. New Mexico

Cicatelli Associates, Inc. New York

Fund for Public Health in New York, Inc. New York

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Inc. New York

The Children's Aid Society New York

Duke University North Carolina

Public Health Authority of Cabarrus County North Carolina

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Oklahoma

AccessMatters Pennsylvania

Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania, Inc. Pennsylvania

Grupo Nexos, Inc. Puerto Rico

Universidad Central del Caribe Puerto Rico

Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island

Fact Forward South Carolina

The Children's Council South Carolina

Rural America Initiatives South Dakota

City of Austin Texas

Healthy Futures of Texas Texas

Project Vida Health Center Texas

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Texas

University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio Texas

Utah State University Utah

Mission West Virginia, Inc. West Virginia

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Wisconsin

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wisconsin