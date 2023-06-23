HHS Announces $68.5 Million for Teen Pregnancy Prevention Opportunities

Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health
Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, & Mississippi
Campesinos Sin Fronteras
Arizona
Touchstone Behavioral Health
Arizona
University of Montana
Arizona, Montana, & New Mexico
Foothill Family Service
California
Planned Parenthood California Central Coast
California
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, Inc.
California
PRO Youth and Families, Inc.
California
The Regents of the University of California, San Francisco
California
Partners in Social Research, LLC
Connecticut
Fit Kids of America Corp
Florida
OIC of South Florida
Florida
Planned Parenthood of South Florida and the Treasure Coast
Florida
Fulton County Board of Health
Georgia
Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential, Inc.
Georgia
Morehouse School of Medicine, Inc
Georgia
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, HI, AK, IN, and KY
Hawaii
Texas A&M Health Science Center
Illinois
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, Inc.
Iowa & Nebraska
Baltimore City Health Department
Maryland
Maryland Department of Health
Maryland
Bethany Christian Services of Michigan
Michigan
Teen HYPE Youth Development Program
Michigan
Hennepin County Public Health
Minnesota
Aiming for Healthy Families Inc.
Mississippi
Delta Health Alliance, Inc.
Mississippi
Better Family Life, Inc.
Missouri
Bridgercare
Montana
Capacity Builders, Inc.
New Mexico
Cicatelli Associates, Inc.
New York
Fund for Public Health in New York, Inc.
New York
Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Inc.
New York
The Children's Aid Society
New York
Duke University
North Carolina
Public Health Authority of Cabarrus County
North Carolina
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Oklahoma
AccessMatters
Pennsylvania
Family Health Council of Central Pennsylvania, Inc.
Pennsylvania
Grupo Nexos, Inc.
Puerto Rico
Universidad Central del Caribe
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island Department of Health
Rhode Island
Fact Forward
South Carolina
The Children's Council
South Carolina
Rural America Initiatives
South Dakota
City of Austin
Texas
Healthy Futures of Texas
Texas
Project Vida Health Center
Texas
The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Texas
University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Texas
Utah State University
Utah
Mission West Virginia, Inc.
West Virginia
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
Wisconsin
Wisconsin Department of Health Services
Wisconsin
Total
$68,556,803
