Onyx picks up STEVIE® AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS® for Tech Startup of the Year – Services
Interoperability is hard but the innovative services delivered via OnyxOS makes standards-based interoperability easy for Health Plans.”ELKRIDGE, MD, USA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onyx Technology attended the Stevie® Awards Annual American Business Awards® Gala ceremony in New York to receive the Gold Stevie® Award for Tech Startup of the Year – Services.
— Ankit Agarwal, Director of Delivery Services, Onyx
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Onyx was nominated in the Tech Startup of the Year Category for Services and was recognized for services to the Healthcare industry in implementing Interoperability solutions for Payers.
Judges highlighted Onyx’s 100% Customer Retention, Innovation with services such as MoveMyHealthData.com and contributions to the industry with CMSComplianceTracker.com. In less than three years Onyx has had a significant impact in transforming standards-based interoperability from an aspiration to reality, through the rapid adoption of Onyx’s award-winning cloud platform. This platform is now being utilized to help Health Information Exchanges and Health Plans acquire clinical data from Electronic Medical Records systems using standards-based interoperability services.
The award was collected by Ankit Agarwal, Onyx’s Directory of Delivery Services. In receiving the award he noted that “Interoperability is hard but the innovative services delivered via OnyxOS makes standards-based interoperability easy for Health Plans.”
