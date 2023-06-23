LetsStopAIDS Returns to Pride Toronto with Expanded Outreach
Youth-HIV charity amplifies efforts for HIV prevention and safe sex awareness
We are committed to decreasing HIV transmission by fostering youth leadership and gamifying sexual education.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful campaign last year, with more than 20,000 free condoms distributed, LetsStopAIDS is thrilled to return to Pride Toronto with exciting activities focused on HIV prevention and stigma reduction. From June 23 to 25, attendees visiting the LetsStopAIDS booth at the Pride Toronto StreetFair will have the opportunity to participate in fun games centred around HIV awareness and youth engagement.
— Shamin Mohamed Jr, founder and President of LetsStopAIDS
LetsStopAIDS focuses its work on youth aged 15 to 29 years old, a demographic crucially important in the fight against HIV. Free condoms will be provided at the booth, alongside a range of programme-related materials designed for this age group.
"HIV awareness is a significant issue in Canada. That's why our presence at Pride Toronto is more crucial than ever. We are committed to decreasing HIV transmission by fostering youth leadership and gamifying sexual education" says Shamin Mohamed Jr., founder and president of LetsStopAIDS.
"Stigma is one of the most challenging barriers when it comes to HIV prevention and treatment. HIV is a virus that, when managed with regular medication, can lead to an undetectable viral load and prevent sexual transmission of HIV to others. Individuals living with HIV can enjoy a healthy and fulfilling life with proper treatment and care."
In addition to the engagement activities, LetsStopAIDS will also be selling merchandise to raise funds for enhancing its educational programmes across Canada. Attendees can support LetsStopAIDS by purchasing these items, with all proceeds going directly to improving and expanding these vital initiatives.
With an estimated 65,000 people living with HIV in Canada, over half of whom identify as part of the LGBTQ2S+ community, LetsStopAIDS is determined to reach and educate even more people this year. The charity continues to respond to the alarming increase in new HIV diagnoses among youth, hoping to reverse this trend through their efforts at Pride Toronto and beyond."
