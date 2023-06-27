PRESS RELEASE: NaXum Completes Project Phoenix’ Prospect API Capture & Webinar Pages, Admin, and Member Integrations
NaXum Online Marketing Services has yet again completed multiple tasks for Project Phoenix.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NaXum Online Marketing Services has yet again completed multiple tasks for Project Phoenix. Project Phoenix is NaXum’s initiative to convert the existing APIs into Vue.js to make the API library easily adaptable.
The first task is developing an API for capturing leads from webinars or capture pages. The API was created to gather data from potential customers. The task was accomplished by Core Tech Engineer Norf Almonicar.
UX Designer James Ryan Pepito also completed the coding of the Clawback & Refund Tool’s Front-end Interface. The interface includes the addition of functions such as the various “manage” buttons.
Commissions Engineer Erwin John Ibañez also completed another integration for the Admin’s Rerun Ranks. The integration of the backend APIs achieved the goal of having all of the existing Commissions Engine template functionalities are now fully operational. Aside from this, pagination has been used to improve efficiency and user experience when retrieving data table results from the API.
Commissions Engineer Mark Vincent Ayo has also completed two tasks for Project Phoenix. First, the task of implementing member reports in the Vue platform has been completed successfully. The backend APIs have been seamlessly integrated, allowing accurate and up-to-date data for the reports to be retrieved. The member reports in the Vue platform are now fully functional, providing administrators with the necessary insights and information.
He also completed the integration of the backend APIs, making the Member's Matrix Tree fully functional in the Vue platform.
Gabrielle Ansaldo
NaXum Online Marketing Systems
+1 713-867-7999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube