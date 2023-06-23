CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for dog attack involving death at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge apprehended a male lawful permanent U.S. resident from Rockport, Texas, wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for dog attack involving death.

“CBP screens all travelers entering the United States and we are committed to bringing in those individuals with outstanding warrants to face criminal charges,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On June 22, 2023, a 33-year-old man arrived from Mexico at the Hidalgo International Bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. Once in secondary, his identity was confirmed along with the active arrest warrant from Aransas County Sheriff’s Office. The man is wanted in connection with the death of a man in Rockport, Texas who was attacked and ultimately killed by dogs. He is charged with attack by dog involving death, a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.

A Hidalgo Police officer arrived to take custody of the man and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Aransas County.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

