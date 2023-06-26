Disrupt-X and MulticomIOT is Revolutionizing IoT Landscape in Ghana through Strategic Partnership

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a UAE-based Internet of Things (IoT) platform provider, and MulticomIOT, a renowned IoT Solution company from Ghana, have joined forces in a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating IoT adoption in Ghana, Africa. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both companies to address the growing demand for innovative IoT solutions in the region.

The two powerhouses have joined forces to create and deliver intelligent and innovative IoT solutions to various industries in Ghana. This partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of smart, connected, and secure solutions for customers across a wide array of sectors including agriculture, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and retail.

"By combining Disrupt-X's advanced IoT platform and Multicom's local expertise, we are poised to bring about a dramatic transformation of digital landscapes in Ghana," said Asim Sajwani, CEO at Disrupt-X. "Together, we will unlock the transformative potential of IoT technology, allowing Ghanaian businesses and organizations to make data-driven decisions, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth."

"As the CEO of MulticomIOT, I am committed to driving innovation, efficiency, and productivity for organizations and businesses in Ghana and the West Africa region through the transformative power of IoT technology. We firmly believe that data is a valuable asset, and at MulticomIOT, we strive to empower our customers as partners by providing them with comprehensive IoT solutions that generate actionable insights. We understand that the more data our customers have, the more value they can add to their businesses and organizations. By harnessing the potential of IoT technology, we enable our clients to make informed decisions, optimize their operations, and unlock new opportunities for growth, “said Ing. William Abri, CEO at MulticomIOT. “Together, let us embrace the power of data and drive positive change in the digital era in Ghana and West African Region."

About Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X, a Dubai-based company providing a full stack of End-to-End IoT Platform solution that is hardware & communications agnostic using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Web/Mobile App. Development, and Big Data. With over 30 ready use-cases on their marketplace, Disrupt-X plans to extend their portfolio to up to 80+ ready use-cases by the end of this year. The Disrupt-X platform offers full-stacked solutions which can be scaled from a single asset level to city level. The platform can be hosted in the Cloud, On-Premise or Hybrid. Disrupt-X delivers fully integrated End-to-end solutions, including Mobile Applications. The Disrupt-X IoT Platform enables public operators, businesses, and enterprises to oversee all integrated use-cases under one platform.



About MulticomIoT:

MulticomIOT is a Ghanaian-based technology company specializing in the development and implementation of cutting-edge IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. Our focus is on providing comprehensive remote monitoring and control capabilities across a wide range of applications. With our expertise, we deliver advanced IoT solutions tailored to meet the needs of residential, commercial, and industrial facilities, as well as various business operations. Through our integrated devices, network connectivity solutions, and cloud-based application platforms, we enable our customers as partners to create sustainable and intelligent systems to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and discover new growth opportunities.

For more details, please visit

https://disrupt-x.io/ (Disrupt-X)

https://www.multicomgh.com/ (MulticomIoT)

https://www.intel.com/ (Intel)