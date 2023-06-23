Submit Release
CalHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly responds to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services proposed rule on DACA access to ACA and Medicaid coverage

The California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) welcomes the opportunity to respond to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS’) proposed rule published April 26, 2023, entitled “Clarifying Eligibility for a Qualifying Health Plan Through an Exchange, Advance Payments of the Premium Tax Credit. Cost-Sharing Reductions, a Basic Health Program, and for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs.”

California envisions a Healthy California for All where every individual belongs to a strong and thriving community. This vision involves creating access to high-quality, affordable care, regardless of origin or income. We support the proposed rule because it aligns with our ongoing policy and program strategies to provide inclusion and equity for populations who have struggled to access healthcare.

View the full Comment Letter on the CMS proposed rule.

