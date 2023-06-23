The World Tourism Forum Institute Unveils Global Tourism Forum 2100 Summit, Pioneering the Future of Travel and Tourism
World Tourism Forum Institute is proud to announce its GTF 2100 Summit that will shape the trajectory of the travel and tourism industry on June 30.LONDON, BIRLEşIK KRALLıK, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This premier summit will bring together visionaries, industry leaders, and experts from around the world to explore the transformative possibilities that lie ahead.
Scheduled to take place from [dates], the GTF 2100 Summit is set to be a milestone event, featuring captivating sessions, thought-provoking discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. The summit will delve into a wide array of topics, including the impact of emerging technologies, sustainable tourism practices, destination management, and the future of traveller experiences.
"Our team is thrilled to introduce the GTF 2100 Summit, an unparalleled platform to navigate the future of travel and tourism," said Bulut Bağcı, President of World Tourism Forum Institute. "As we stand at the precipice of a new era, this summit will facilitate dynamic exchanges, inspiring collaborations, and innovative solutions that will shape the industry's landscape for years to come."
AI powered MC
The GTF 2100 Summit will also make history by introducing an innovative AI MC that will guide attendees through the event for the first time in industry. This AI MC represents a significant leap forward in event hosting, creating an immersive and dynamic atmosphere for the GTF 2100 Summit, unlike anything seen before in the industry. Attendees can look forward to an extraordinary and cutting-edge event with the AI MC leading the way
The GTF 2100 Summit will feature esteemed speakers and experts who will share their insights, experiences, and bold visions for the future. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge, access to cutting-edge research, and a deeper understanding of the trends and challenges shaping the global tourism industry.
In addition to the captivating sessions, the Year 2100 Online Summit will offer opportunity to stay at the forefront of industry developments with predictions of professionals, decision-makers, and entrepreneurs from various sectors of the tourism industry. Participants will have the opportunity to follow fruitful discussions and uncover opportunities for collaboration that will drive the industry forward.
Participants will be able to watch Year 2100 Online Summit on WTFI’s content platform WTFI/Live on June 30. To learn more about the event and secure your participation, please visit www.globaltourismforum.org.
About World Tourism Forum Institute: The World Tourism Forum Institute is a renowned international organization committed to promoting sustainable tourism practices, fostering global collaboration, and driving economic growth through tourism. With its extensive network of industry experts, policymakers, and thought leaders, the Institute works to empower destinations worldwide, offering guidance and support to unlock their tourism potential.
