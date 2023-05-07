Global Tourism Forum Announces Year 2100 Summit to Discuss the Future of Travel and Tourism
EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Tourism Forum Institute (WTFI) is excited to announce its event Global Tourism Forum Year 2100 Summit, a groundbreaking event that will explore the future of travel and tourism in the 21st century. This virtual summit on the institute’s media platform WTFI/Live will bring together leading experts, industry professionals, and technology innovators to discuss the latest developments and trends shaping the future of tourism industry.
Scheduled for 30th of June, the Year 2100 Summit will feature a wide range of sessions covering topics such as the impact of AI on tourism, future transportation technologies, space tourism, VR tourism, globalization, and the role of blockchain technology in shaping the future of tourism.
"We're thrilled to host the Year 2100 Summit and bring together a diverse group of experts to explore the future of tourism," said Bulut Bağcı, President of the World Tourism Forum Institute. "As we look ahead to the next century, it's important to consider how emerging technologies and changing global trends will impact the way we travel and experience the world."
The Year 2100 Summit will also provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with industry peers, network with leading experts, and learn about the latest innovations and trends in the tourism industry.
The Global Tourism Forum has a distinguished history of attracting prominent speakers and participants to its summits.
Previous speakers include world-renowned experts such as Tony Blair, former prime minister of UK, François Hollande, former president of France and David Sassoli, former President of European Parliament.
Registration for the Year 2100 is free of charge and you can sign-up WTFI’s media platform WTFI/Live now.
To learn more about the event and register, please visit:
www.globaltourismforum.org
About Global Tourism Forum:
Global Tourism Forum is an initiative of London based World Tourism Forum Institute. Starting from 2020, World Tourism Forum Institute’s events have been entitling as Global Tourism Forum.
The Global Tourism Forum is a leading platform for industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to collaborate, share ideas, and address the latest trends and challenges in the tourism industry. Through its conferences, summits, and events, the Global Tourism Forum seeks to foster a more sustainable, inclusive, and innovative tourism industry for the 21st century.
HANNI TRAN
Scheduled for 30th of June, the Year 2100 Summit will feature a wide range of sessions covering topics such as the impact of AI on tourism, future transportation technologies, space tourism, VR tourism, globalization, and the role of blockchain technology in shaping the future of tourism.
"We're thrilled to host the Year 2100 Summit and bring together a diverse group of experts to explore the future of tourism," said Bulut Bağcı, President of the World Tourism Forum Institute. "As we look ahead to the next century, it's important to consider how emerging technologies and changing global trends will impact the way we travel and experience the world."
The Year 2100 Summit will also provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with industry peers, network with leading experts, and learn about the latest innovations and trends in the tourism industry.
The Global Tourism Forum has a distinguished history of attracting prominent speakers and participants to its summits.
Previous speakers include world-renowned experts such as Tony Blair, former prime minister of UK, François Hollande, former president of France and David Sassoli, former President of European Parliament.
Registration for the Year 2100 is free of charge and you can sign-up WTFI’s media platform WTFI/Live now.
To learn more about the event and register, please visit:
www.globaltourismforum.org
About Global Tourism Forum:
Global Tourism Forum is an initiative of London based World Tourism Forum Institute. Starting from 2020, World Tourism Forum Institute’s events have been entitling as Global Tourism Forum.
The Global Tourism Forum is a leading platform for industry professionals, researchers, and policymakers to collaborate, share ideas, and address the latest trends and challenges in the tourism industry. Through its conferences, summits, and events, the Global Tourism Forum seeks to foster a more sustainable, inclusive, and innovative tourism industry for the 21st century.
HANNI TRAN
World Tourism Forum Institute
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube