Withdrawn application: Dyrupeg, pegfilgrastim, Date of withdrawal: 08/06/2023, Initial authorisation

CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o. withdrew its application for a marketing authorisation of Dyrupeg for use in cancer patients to reduce the duration of neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell) and prevent febrile neutropenia (neutropenia accompanied by fever due to an infection). Neutropenia is a common side effect of cancer chemotherapy and can leave patients vulnerable to infections.

The company withdrew the application on 8 June 2023.