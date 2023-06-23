Announcing MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference in San Diego, USA
Our inaugural edition of MarketsandMarkets Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference to be held on 8th - 9th February 2024, in San Diego, USALONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets, a leading market research firm, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its highly successful Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference to San Diego, USA. Following years of successful conferences in London and Boston, MarketsandMarkets is extending its reach to the West Coast by hosting the inaugural Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference on February 8th - 9th, 2024 in San Diego, California.
The Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference has become a premier gathering for professionals, researchers, and experts from the biopharmaceutical industry, academia, and government organizations. This event serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, exchanging insights, and exploring the latest advancements in the field of immuno-oncology.
Enquire Now: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/next-gen-immuno-oncology-conference-san-diego/enquiry
By attending the MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, participants will have access to:
• Expert Insights: Gain valuable knowledge and insights from renowned keynote speakers, thought leaders, and industry pioneers who will share their experiences, research findings, and best practices in immuno-oncology.
• Networking Opportunities: Connect with a diverse community of attendees, including researchers, scientists, clinicians, academicians, biotech professionals, and executives, fostering collaboration and the exchange of ideas.
• Cutting-edge Research: Stay updated on the latest breakthroughs and advancements in next-generation immuno-oncology through presentations, interactive sessions, and panel discussions featuring leading researchers and innovators.
Conference Registration: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/next-gen-immuno-oncology-conference-san-diego/register
• Industry Trends and Market Analysis: Understand the current landscape and prospects of the immuno-oncology market through comprehensive market analysis, case studies, and strategic insights shared by industry experts.
• Sponsorship and Exhibitor Opportunities: Showcase your organization's products, services, and solutions to a highly targeted audience, and establish brand visibility and partnerships through dedicated sponsorship and exhibition opportunities.
To celebrate the inaugural Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference in San Diego, MarketsandMarkets is offering an exclusive 20% early bird discount to all attendees who register before November 30, 2023. Simply use the code NGIOSD20 during registration to avail of this special offer.
We encourage all professionals, researchers, industry representatives, and organizations involved in immuno-oncology to mark their calendars for February 8th - 9th, 2024, and join us in San Diego for this remarkable event.
Become a Sponsor: https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/next-gen-immuno-oncology-conference-san-diego/become-sponsor
About MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences
One of the world's top companies for B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events is MarketsandMarkets™ Conferences. Our events give business executives, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts a forum for networking, knowledge exchange, and discussion of the most recent advancements in their specialised industries. We provide coverage for many different areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, information technology, and many more. Excellent delegates from all over the world, such as Fortune 500 firms, SMEs, startups, and others, regularly attend our events.
We bring together top experts from academia, business, and government at our conferences to share knowledge and best practices, talk about opportunities and problems, and examine new trends and technology. Our conferences are geared towards offering high-quality and informative content.
We at MarketsandMarkets Conferences are dedicated to giving our attendees the most beneficial and educational experience we can. We are committed to providing events that beyond the expectations of our participants and work hard to foster an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and thought leadership. Discover the most recent trends, innovations, and best practices in your sector by attending our upcoming conference.
