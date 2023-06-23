Injured Hiker Carried down Imp Trail

CONTACT:

June 23, 2023

Green’s Grant, NH – A New Hampshire man suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while hiking on the Imp Trail.

At approximately 12:00 p.m. on June 22, 2023, 73-year-old Jonathan Burroughs of Glen, NH, was coming down the Imp Trail, after trying to complete a short day hike with his dog, when he slipped on a muddy section of the trail and injured his leg. His injury was severe enough that he was not able to continue on his own and he called 911 for assistance. This initiated a response from New Hampshire Fish and Game and search and rescue volunteers.

Volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, Appalachian Mountain Club, and AmeriCorps responded to the call and carried up a litter and medical supplies to assist in the carry out of Burroughs.

Rescue personnel reached Burroughs on the trail approximately 2.2 miles from the Camp Dodge Cutoff Trail at approximately 3:10 p.m. Burroughs was treated, packaged into the litter, and carried down the trail to an awaiting ambulance.

More than 25 volunteers and Conservation Officers carried Burroughs down the mountain in rotating teams of six. The rescue crew arrived at Camp Dodge with Burroughs at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Gorham Fire and EMS treated and then relayed Burroughs to Memorial Hospital for further treatment.