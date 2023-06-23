Valpak, RLG and Noventiz join forces under Reconomy to offer an integrated global compliance solution
Three of the largest names in extended producer responsibility (EPR) compliance have combined decades of expertise to launch an unrivaled global service offering, Comply Loop. With offices already in place around the world, the new offering will help businesses meet compliance needs across national boundaries, manage complex circular take-back for products, and provide the tools and expertise needed to analyze large volumes of data.
Patrick Wiedemann, CEO of Reconomy’s Comply Division, said: “The scale and challenges of EPR compliance are growing at a phenomenal rate. Throughout Europe, we are seeing both upgrades to existing regulations and the introduction of new legislation for products such as textiles. Other regions, such as North America and Asia, have followed suit. For the brands navigating these systems – and states looking to implement effective systems – the challenges are complex.
“We already service over 15,000 customers, including Fortune 500 brands, and our integrated capabilities in Comply Loop are a key part of Reconomy’s purpose to enable the circular economy. Between our brands Valpak, RLG and Noventiz, we share a depth of experience in operating compliance schemes and running producer responsibility organizations. This, combined with our skill in data management and the ability to manage vast networks, gives us the ability to expand quickly into new markets. For example, in just one year we pulled our existing expertise to build a municipal collection system for almost 100 Canadian municipalities. In the UK our teams are analyzing data and advising brands on new EPR regulations, while in India, we are helping to implement new waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), battery and tire regulations.”
The new service is based on five categories:
• Environmental Compliance: operates country or state-level producer responsibility organizations (PROs), helps brands assess and fulfill their obligations, as well as registers and reports on their behalf.
• Data Management: pairs legislation with high-quality product data through innovative tools and an expert consulting team, to simplify compliance reporting, analyze data and make meaningful changes.
• Deposit Returns Systems: implements or operates successful beverage container deposit return systems based on our experience managing DRS around the world.
• Consultancy & Advice: provides a range of bespoke services, including: horizon scanning for future legislation; packaging analysis; carbon footprinting, and zero waste to landfill certification.
• Circular Take-Back: develops customized solutions for take-back and recycling, complete with a full data trail.
While Valpak, RLG and Noventiz will continue to service their customers directly, the integrated Comply Loop solution will provide significantly enhanced expertise and overall outcomes.
For example, where Valpak specializes in data services and consulting, Noventiz and RLG have experience in operating producer responsibility organizations and circular take-back systems. RLG’s offices around the world – from Los Angeles to Lima, and Beijng to Bucharest – will help to provide a deeper understanding of compliance markets globally.
Steve Gough, CEO of Valpak, said: “Valpak is best-known for its depth and analysis of data. Through Comply Loop, we have an exciting opportunity to offer these services to the UK market and across the world.
“While many of our customers trade solely in the UK, an increasing number are navigating the complexities of international compliance. With offices overseas, Comply Loop will bring a greater awareness of these local markets. At the same time, we can also respond to the needs of those companies that make procurement decisions more centrally.”
Dirk Boxhammer, CEO of Noventiz, said: “We are very much looking forward to being part of this journey. It presents a fantastic opportunity to offer a wider range of services to our customers.
“In general, brands want to focus on their business; compliance can seem like an onerous hurdle. Our network of experts can help to tackle the challenges of international compliance. This will make life much easier for our customers – they will still have a local key contact but will also gain access to an extensive product catalog.”
To find out more about Comply Loop
About Reconomy
Reconomy is an asset-light provider of tech-enabled solutions for the circular economy. The emergence and adoption of the circular economy is an essential element of the quest to arrest climate change, and our business aims to play a key role in helping our clients implement practical measures to improve their circularity. Our vision is a waste-free world, and our purpose is to enable the circular economy for our customers, helping them set and satisfy their ESG goals and become better businesses.
Reconomy has multiple tech-enabled and proprietary capabilities, which are organized into three ‘loops’:
• Recycle – providing a platform to connect businesses that produce waste with those that can utilize it, automating processes, providing closed recycling loops, and developing proprietary technologies to refine and improve waste, turning it into a resource.
• Comply – designing, implementing and operating environmental compliance schemes and circular take-back systems, with more than 40 global Producer Responsibility Organizations for batteries, electrical waste and packaging.
• Re-use – providing reverse logistics for global consumer brands to improve the customer returns experience and increase re-use for retail products, working for Microsoft, Nike, Under Armour and HP.
In each of these loops, it is the platform-like nature of the service model, the richness of our data and reporting and the passion of our people that distinguishes us in both emerging and established global markets.
Valpak, RLG and Noventiz are brands by Reconomy.
About RLG:
Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) hosts its American offices in New Jersey and California. As environmental legislation in America becomes more widespread and complex, RLG steps in to assist producers with all aspects of Extended Producer Responsibility compliance. Small and large producers, retailers, and government organizations can rely on RLG’s decades of experience working with packaging, batteries, and electronics recycling.
To find out more about Comply Loop
About Reconomy
Reconomy is an asset-light provider of tech-enabled solutions for the circular economy. The emergence and adoption of the circular economy is an essential element of the quest to arrest climate change, and our business aims to play a key role in helping our clients implement practical measures to improve their circularity. Our vision is a waste-free world, and our purpose is to enable the circular economy for our customers, helping them set and satisfy their ESG goals and become better businesses.
Reconomy has multiple tech-enabled and proprietary capabilities, which are organized into three ‘loops’:
• Recycle – providing a platform to connect businesses that produce waste with those that can utilize it, automating processes, providing closed recycling loops, and developing proprietary technologies to refine and improve waste, turning it into a resource.
• Comply – designing, implementing and operating environmental compliance schemes and circular take-back systems, with more than 40 global Producer Responsibility Organizations for batteries, electrical waste and packaging.
• Re-use – providing reverse logistics for global consumer brands to improve the customer returns experience and increase re-use for retail products, working for Microsoft, Nike, Under Armour and HP.
In each of these loops, it is the platform-like nature of the service model, the richness of our data and reporting and the passion of our people that distinguishes us in both emerging and established global markets.
Valpak, RLG and Noventiz are brands by Reconomy.
About RLG:
Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) hosts its American offices in New Jersey and California. As environmental legislation in America becomes more widespread and complex, RLG steps in to assist producers with all aspects of Extended Producer Responsibility compliance. Small and large producers, retailers, and government organizations can rely on RLG’s decades of experience working with packaging, batteries, and electronics recycling.
